NBC and Yahoo! Screen's Community cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover, series creator Dan Harmon, and guest star Pedro Pascal (sitting in for Walton Goggins as Mr. Stone) spent the past few weeks promoting their charity reunion table read of fifth season episode "Cooperative Polygraphy", and guess what? It's Monday, May 18, which means it's "table read time" and we have it right here for your eager eyeballs (followed by the video Q & A session with Variety's Michael Schneider and, yes, they do discuss the possibility of a movie).

For those who need a friendly reminder, "Cooperative Polygraphy" took place almost entirely in the Greendale Community College library, with our study group gathering after a sad and sobering occasion: Pierce's (Chevy Chase) funeral. Except this is Community, so there was no way our folks were just going to sit around and mourn the day away. Pierce's estate executor Mr. Stone proceeds to interrogate the team, and – let's just say it goes in ways you wouldn't expect.

As much as we're sure the study group's getting back together because of how much they missed each other, they're also doing it for a good cause. Viewers are also being asked to contribute to two charities that have been front-and-center in the COVID-19 relief effort to get fresh, nourishing meals to both frontline responders and communities in need: Frontline Foods and its partner, José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. Now, the cast is giving you a way to donate and walk away from it possibly the luckiest Community fan in the world. Over at the group's Prizeo site (here), you can make a donation that earns you "entries" and rewards (though you don't have to donate to enter). The more you donate, the more entries you get to submit, and the greater your chances are at the Ultimate Community Fan Package.

In case there's any doubt if the contest's worth it, the prize package begins with a 20-minute private video chat where you get to meet cast members, followed by a guest appearance on McHale and Jeong's podcast The Darkest Timeline. From there, it's a proverbial tidal wave of props and memorabilia: a tiny sombrero that says "Señor Chang", three planters from Troy and Abed's apartment, a CD of "Daybreak" signed by Michael Haggins, one of Britta's sweaters, a custom sweatshirt made exclusively for cast and crew, a signed copy of Shirley's Brownie Bible, a book from the "Competitive Wine Tasting" episode, ten (10) custom lunch boxes made exclusively for cast and crew, and signed Abed, Annie, Britta, and Shirley Funko figures.