Community Movie Has A Story, Now More "When" Than "If": Dan Harmon

Over the past few weeks, we've been hearing from a number of familiar faces about when Dan Harmon's Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring Community would finally get that movie to complete the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign. And up until now, it's sounded vague but promising… inching higher and higher on the "promising" scale with each interview. Well, start moving that gauge even higher based on what Harmon had to share with The Wrap during an interview in support of the upcoming season of his and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for a sixth season.

"I'll confirm what Alison said, which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening. There's a story – who knows if we'll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen," Harmon revealed, confirming Brie's (and others) earlier comments that some wheels were in motion. That said, Harmon is still urging caution for folks already looking for a timeline. "Now, I say that with such caution because sometimes, the audience is like, 'So that means what a year, two years?' I could have said what I just said three years ago, and it would have been almost as accurate, and can you imagine if I had said that three years ago? That's me setting people up for three years of abusive neglect and making them feel forgotten, and it's hard enough to just say nothing," Harmon added. But while the idea may have been a vague concept in the past, the reality has now shifted from it no longer being "if it will happen" and is now at that "when it will happen" stage."

Last summer, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star (all of which he covers in the clip above).