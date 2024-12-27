Posted in: NBC, Netflix, Peacock, TV | Tagged: community, ken jeong

Community Script "Made Me Emotional," "Brought Me Right Back": Jeong

Ken Jeong reaffirmed that filming on Peacock's Community: The Movie was not about if but when and offered some kind words about the script.

At this point, ley's all hold hands and agree. Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie is going to happen. It's no longer a matter of if and it's all about when – as in, when can everyone's schedules line up for filming (they're busy, talented people). But just to be on the safe side, Jeong had some more reassurances to offer during an interview with TV Insider in support of FOX's Accused.

"There is a script, there is a plan. We just don't know when [it will happen]. Once that's agreed upon, it'll be magical and real emotional," Jeong shared. "I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can't even express." As for what fans can expect, there wasn't a whole lot Jeong could offer details-wise – but in terms of the script? "It made me emotional and just brought me right back, and that's all I'm legally allowed to say."

Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Discusses Film Return

During an interview with The Wrap in early October, Brown offered an update on how things were looking from a production timeline standpoint and how she believed the script was "being reworked" by Harmon and Guest to make sure Shirley was in the mix. "I think it's being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So, a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we're definitely going to be doing it in LA," Brown shared. In September, we learned that the State of California had awarded the project a little more than $3.3M in tax credits to film in California from the state's film and television tax credits program. Though the report from the California Film Commission didn't offer a start date, it did list the production as having 23 filming days in the state.

"It's just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody's schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened," Brown offered regarding the delay in the start of filming. "And now it's like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It's all of those things that we're trying to now get together, but it's going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we're all on board to do it."

As for the script that the cast had seen, it sounded like they approved. "It's 'Community' script. It's really funny, it's very irreverent, it's silly. A lot of it's probably going to change. You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they're always thinking and moving and incorporating things," Brown said. "And so, for a minute, I wasn't confirmed, so they have to now change some things because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley's character as well. So it's going to be really, it's going to be a good time."

