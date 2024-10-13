Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on Advice He Shared with Cast (VIDEO)

During #SPNNC, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) revealed the advice he shared with the Countdown cast and why respect is so important.

When it comes to getting updates on what stars like Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and others are up to, Creation Entertainment's events have proven to be an excellent resource for intel. During this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Charlotte," Ackles offered some behind-the-scenes insights into Derek Haas' (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown. While discussing the upcoming Prime Video series, Ackles shared with audiences the four things he shared with his castmates that have helped him as an actor on the set. Show up on time, know your stuff, respect everyone from top to bottom, and have fun. In the clip below, Ackles really drives home the point of just how important respect is for a production to be successful – and drops a The Boys joke that we won't spoil here.

Here's a look at the clip of Ackles where he shares the advice he gave to the cast of the Prime Video series, and big thanks to Fangasm for posting/sharing the video:

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

