Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Ludwig

Ludwig Series 2: BBC Previews David Mitchell-Starring Series Return

Set to hit screens later this year, here's a preview for Mark Brotherhood's David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin-starring Ludwig Series 2.

Article Summary BBC drops a first-look Ludwig Series 2 teaser, offering an early preview of David Mitchell’s return later this year.

Ludwig Series 2 picks up after the finale, with John Taylor now working officially as a Crime Scene Consultant.

David Mitchell’s John is more openly Ludwig than ever, solving impossible crimes while struggling with everyday life.

The central Ludwig mystery continues as John and Lucy push to uncover what happened to James and bring him home.

With the second series of Mark Brotherhood's David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin-starring Ludwig set to hit later this year, fans are getting a new look at what the BBC's acclaimed detective series has to offer with the release of a first-look teaser. In addition, we have the latest preview images that were released, as well as an official Season 2 overview – and we have that waiting for you below:

Picking up from the end of series one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Dipo Ola), on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won't stop, and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James – a puzzle needs solving, and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.

Also returning for series two are Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler, and Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville. Joining the cast as series regulars are Mark Bonnar (Dept. Q, Guilt) as newspaper editor Gareth Fisher, Sian Clifford (Fleabag, The Ballad of Wallis Island) as local MP Joanne Kemper, Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover, Black Mirror) as DC Ethan Cole, and Rumi Sutton (After the Flood, Mutiny) as DC Caitlin Sullivan.

Ludwig series two is a Big Talk Studios production in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company, in co-production with BritBox and ZDF, for the BBC. It is produced in association with ITV Studios, which also handles international distribution. The series was commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy. Series two is again written by Mark Brotherhood, and the directors are George Kane (episodes 1,2 & 3) and Stella Corradi (episodes 4, 5 & 6). The executive producers are Kenton Allen and Toby Welch for Big Talk Studios, Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Kathryn O'Connor, Chris Sussman; Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox; and Claus Wunn and Frank Seyberth for ZDF. The producer is Georgie Fallon, with Anya Wilson serving as co-producer. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Gregor Sharp and Roya Eslami.

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