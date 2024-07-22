Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Welcomes Bean, Latukefu & Knight

Derek Haas, Jensen Ackles, and Amazon MGM Studios have reportedly added Violett Bean, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight to the Countdown cast.

We've got some more casting news to pass along regarding Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Countdown. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively that Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence) had been tapped to join the 13-episode thriller-drama series.

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. Beane's Evan Shepherd is a tech-savvy recent graduate of the FBI Academy who's eager to learn how to operate inside the task force. Latukefu's Lucas Finau is a veteran of the LAPD's Gangs and Narcotics division. Knight's Keyonte Bell is a third-generation FBI agent who is well-versed in terrorist threats. The trio joins a cast that includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), and Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. "We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas," Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders shared. "He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video's global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles." Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!