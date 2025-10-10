Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown

Countdown Showrunner Addresses Show Ending, Reveals Oliveras' Fate

Showrunner Derek Haas responded to Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho-starring Countdown ending after one season and revealed Oliveras' fate.

Earlier today, word came down that Prime Video had cancelled Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown after one season. Shortly after, Haas posted a brief response on BlueSky, one that answered one of the show's cliffhangers. "Hey, thank you to Amazon Prime and a great cast and crew for our season of Countdown! Fun to make all around! (pssst…Oliveras lived.) 😀," Haas wrote.

The news is surprising considering Countdown still maintains a spot in Prime Video's U.S. Top 10, a month after the season (and now series) finale. The streaming series also hit the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming Originals, reaching the eighth spot. According to DH's reporting, the decision came down to how the series performed regarding total global viewership. "As soon as I know anything, you'll know! Maybe you'll know before me. I'm gonna stay optimistic. If it doesn't happen, I guess I'll have to write a novella so you'll have closure. But fingers crossed… let's get some more Countdown," Haas shared last month when asked for an update regarding another season. Here's a look at Haas's post from Friday afternoon:

Hey, thank you to Amazon Prime and a great cast and crew for our season of Countdown! Fun to make all around! (pssst…Oliveras lived.) 😀 — Derek Haas (@derekhaaswriter.bsky.social) October 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight in Prime Video's Countdown, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!