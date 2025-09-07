Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Showrunner Hints at Season 2 Back-Up Plan & Much More

Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho-starring Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas is back for a final round (for now) of your questions.

Showrunner Derek Haas was back for one final round of tackling five of your questions about Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown. Well, it's a final round for this season since we're keeping the good vibes out there that Season 2 is just a formality and Prime Video will be making a lot of folks very happy very soon. This week, Haas talks about favorite scenes and significant changes from the season, and more – and reveals a possible back-up plan if a second season doesn't become a reality.

What Was Haas's Favorite Scene From the Series? "I have too many. The realization that Gallagher was a truck brand and not the name of a suspect made me happy. The safe explosion in the basement. Anything with Meachum and Oliveras. The desert chase. Meachum looking at the plane in the sky and then coming in and seeing his team."

What About Julio Not Calling the Police About Amber's Car in the Driveway? "Strange that he didn't."

Were There Any Major Changes or Surprises During the Season? "The hardest was the mall. It was the same time as the LA fires. And then it was so cold that the roof was covered with ice. Not to mention coordinating hundreds of extras. And daylight was at its shortest. And it was windy as hell. The things we do for you! 😀"

What Was Haas Thinking When Mapping Out That Oliveras/Dog Analogy? "I knew it would be an ominous callback. And show you how evil and scary this guy is."

Anything New About "Countdown" Season 2? "As soon as I know anything, you'll know! Maybe you'll know before me. I'm gonna stay optimistic. If it doesn't happen, I guess I'll have to write a novella so you'll have closure. But fingers crossed… let's get some more Countdown."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

