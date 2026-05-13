Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Johnny Cage Joins McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic

New fighters enter the blood soaked arena of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveils new 7” scale figures like Johnny Cage

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Johnny Cage to its Mortal Kombat Klassic line, bringing the arcade-era fighter back in 7-inch scale.

Johnny Cage is based on his classic Mortal Kombat look and features 22 points of articulation for dynamic display options.

The Johnny Cage figure includes removable sunglasses, alternate hands, a display base, and retro-inspired packaging.

Johnny Cage pre-orders are live now for $29.99, joining Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Ermac in the Klassic wave.

McFarlane Toys is continuing its retro-inspired Mortal Kombat revival with a brand new fighter entering the ring. McFarlane is now pulling the cocky Hollywood martial arts star straight out of the franchise's early arcade-era glory days with Johnny Cage Klassic! Based on Johnny's classic Mortal Kombat appearance, this fighter is ready to rock and roll with 22 points of articulation and themed arcade-inspired packaging. McFarlane Toys was sure to include a few accessories as well: his iconic sunglasses (removable), a pair of alternate hands, and a display base.

It will be interesting to see whether McFarlane Toys can capture some of Johnny Cage's signature poses, like his famous splits. Only time will tell, but collectors will want to surely to pair Johnny with other fighters in McFarlane Toys' growing Mortal Kombat Klassic line with characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Ermac. Whether you're building up a classic roster from your childhood or are in love with the new live-action Mortal Kombat film, then this Klassic Johnny Cage is for you. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2026 release date.

Johnny Cage (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"After Shang Tsung's tournament, the martial arts superstar disappears. He follows Liu Kang into the outworld. There he will compete in a twisted tournament which holds the balance of earth's existence as well as a script for another blockbuster movie."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes removable glasses, 2 extra hands and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures.

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