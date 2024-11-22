Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Offers Update, Shares Great BTS Looks

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) shared some great behind-the-scenes looks at filming on Derek Haas' and Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown.

It looks like today is a big day for fans of Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. For Padalecki, tonight brings the second of his three-episode run on CBS's hit series Fire Country (with spinoff possibilities for his character Camden). Meanwhile, we know that Ackles will be reporting for filming on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys soon – with filming expected to start by the end of the month. And then there's the matter of Derek Haas' (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' Countdown. – and if you've been waiting to see more of Ackles's upcoming Prime Video series, then you're going to love the behind-the-scenes looks that he shared on Friday.

"Quick little update on set. We are well on our way here and having a blast. That's what it's all about! Happy Friday folks. Stay tuned for more," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, offering some great behind-the-scenes looks at how filming is going with the Prime Video series:

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

