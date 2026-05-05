Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars DJ R-3X Joins Disney Parks Comic Book Figure Bundle

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Star Wars DJ R-3X, the former Star Tours pilot turned Oga’s Cantina DJ, gets a new Disney Parks collectible.

The limited-edition Star Wars bundle includes a five-point articulated DJ R-3X figure and a collectible coin.

Fans also get Marvel’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge #3 with a special DJ R-3X variant cover in the blister pack.

Limited to 5,500 sets, the Star Wars DJ R-3X comic book figure bundle is available now on shopDisney and at parks.

DJ R-3X, often called "Rex," is a quirky droid DJ featured in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney theme parks. He was originally introduced as the pilot of the ill-fated Starspeeder 3000 in Star Tours, but was reimagined as a DJ spinning upbeat galactic tunes in Oga's Cantina on Batuu. He has been a member of Disney's Star Wars parks since the beginning, and now he is getting a brand new collectible at Galaxy's Edge.

This limited-edition Disney Parks set captures the upbeat spirit of DJ R-3X with a special miniature figure featuring five points of articulation. He will come bundled with a full-size copy of the Marvel Comics Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #3 comic that has a special Rex variant cover. Disney was sure to include a collectible coin with this 5,500-piece limited-edition set. Everything is packaged in a fun blister-style pack that fans will not want to miss. Star Wars fans can purchase one of these beauties right now on shopDisney, while others may find it at Disney Parks.

DJ R-3X Comic Book and Coin Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This limited edition DJ R-3X souvenir set will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios whenever you like! The set includes a fully sculpted DJ R-3X action figure with five points of articulation, a full size comic book featuring a DJ R-3X variant cover, plus a bas-relief sculpted coin with the droid's image, all encased in clear plastic collector's packaging. May the Force be with fans always!"

Limited Edition of 5,500

Set includes action figure, comic book and collector's coin

Fully sculpted miniature DJ R-3X action figure

Five points of articulation

Full size comic book

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #3 comic with DJ R-3X variant cover

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