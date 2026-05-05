Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars Hondo Ohnaka Joins Disney Parks' New Comic Bundle

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Star Wars pirate Hondo Ohnaka joins Disney Parks’ limited-edition Galaxy’s Edge comic bundle for Revenge of the 5th.

The Star Wars set includes a Hondo Ohnaka figure, themed collector coin, and Galaxy’s Edge #4 comic variant cover.

Limited to 5,500 pieces, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Hondo Ohnaka bundle is priced at $34.99 while supplies last.

Fans can find the Star Wars Hondo Ohnaka comic bundle now on shopDisney and at Disney Parks locations.

Hondo Ohnaka is a charismatic Weequay pirate and smuggler known for his humor, unpredictability, and opportunistic nature. First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hondo led a gang of pirates who frequently crossed paths with both Jedi and Sith. Though often motivated by profit, he occasionally displayed a sense of honor and even assisted heroes when it benefited him or amused him. He would then reappear in Star Wars: Rebels and, lastly, in Disney Parks' Galaxy's Edge, where he operates Ohnaka Transport Solutions.

Disney now adds Hondo to their new limited-edition Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge comic book figure bundles, limited to 5,500 pieces. The Hondo Ohnaka set includes a copy of Marvel Comics Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #4 featuring a Hondo variant cover. A miniature Hondo figure is also included, with five points of articulation and a themed collectors' coin. Everything is bundled together in sleek blister packaging and is priced at $34.99. Fans can still acquire one through shopDisney and at Disney Parks while supplies last.

Hondo Ohnaka Comic and Coin Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This limited edition Hondo Ohnaka souvenir set will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios whenever you like! The set includes a fully sculpted Hondo Ohnaka action figure with five points of articulation, a full size comic book featuring a Hondo Ohnaka variant cover, plus a bas-relief sculpted coin with his image, all encased in clear plastic collector's packaging. May the Force be with always!"

Limited Edition to only 5,500 pieces

Set includes action figure, comic book and collector's coin

Fully sculpted miniature Hondo Ohnaka action figure

Five points of articulation

Full size comic book included

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #4 comic with Hondo Ohnaka variant cover

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