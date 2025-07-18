Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos

James Gunn Not Writing Creature Commandos Season 2; Writers' Room

Writer/director James Gunn shared he will not be writing HBO Max's Creature Commandos Season 2 and that the season will have a writers' room.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms he will not be writing Creature Commandos Season 2 and a writers' room is involved.

Showrunner Dean Lorey previously revealed Season 2 was fast-tracked and early development had begun on the next season.

Will the new Creature Commandos team be the one we saw during the season finale?

HBO Max also has John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 debuting in August.

As production on the second season of HBO Max's hit animated series, we're getting a quick update on the writing side of things regarding DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos. Checking in on Threads to respond to some comments and answer some questions, Gunn shared that he isn't writing Season 2 – unlike the seven-episode first season. In addition, Gunn noted that the second season has a writers' room. Here's a look:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Back in February, Showrunner Dean Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

