Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E02: "The Zookeeper" Images Released

With a new episode streaming this Thursday, here's the image gallery for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E02: "The Zookeeper."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's going down with the 18th season of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. Heading into this week's episode, S18E02: "The Zookeeper," the BAU finds itself in another race against time to stop a dormant Sicarius Network killer who's gone active from killing again. And based on what's going on in some of the images included in the image gallery below, Voit's (Zach Gilford) wasting very little time getting back to manipulating things… and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is not doing a great job looking innocent of being behind the attack on Voit.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Ep. 2: "The Zookeeper" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 2: "The Zookeeper" – The team finds videos from a dormant Sicarius Network killer called "The Zookeeper" (Elden Henson). Directed by Aisha Tyler and written by Christopher Barbour.

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

