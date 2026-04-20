Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

It's Hulk vs. Spider-Man with LEGO's New Brand New Day Set

Get ready to thwip some webs as LEGO has unveiled new Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets are on the way including a fight against Hulk

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set featuring an epic showdown between Spider-Man and Hulk.

The 534-piece set includes Spider-Man, Hulk, plus MCU villains Boomerang, Tarantula, and Scorpion minifigures.

Build a 14” tall, 9.5” wide office building with a smashable wall and action-packed play features for endless fun.

Set launches June 1, 2026, at $89.99 and includes fun accessories like a hot dog vendor and park area.

LEGO is getting ready for a web-slinging summer, as it has unveiled new sets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Be prepared that these sets could contain spoilers for the film, so if you want to go in not knowing anything, be careful. For those who have stuck around, be ready for the ultimate showdown as LEGO has debuted its new Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash! This delightful 534-piece set teased the battle between Spider-Man and the Hulk, as well as offering a better look at some of the film's villains. Web-headed fans will be able to create a 14"- tall building that is 9.5" wide, with a built-in trigger mechanism that destroys it.

Hulk can truly smash his way through this set, and if that was not enough for Spider-Man, LEGO has included three new MCU villains with Boomerang, Tarantula, and Scorpion! Protect the hot dog vendor at all costs from Hulk's rampage and the new villains getting revenge on everyone's favorite webbed hero. Pre-orders for the LEGO Brand New Day Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash set are not live. However, the set can be seen on the LEGO Shop, and it is set for a June 1, 2026, release at $89.99

LEGO – Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash

"Swing into Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie action with this Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350) building toy, a great gift for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up. Kids can play out endless explosive adventures with a cast of LEGO® ǀ Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Tarantula, Scorpion, Boomerang and Hotdog Vendor minifigures, plus a large Hulk figure."

"Transparent posing sticks attach to the office building walls to enable midair action. Pushing a trigger at the rear causes the front wall to blast apart, revealing the mighty Hulk. Kids then rebuild the wall for new adventures. Smaller builds and accessories that inspire imaginative role play include Spider-Man's web, furniture, construction tools, a reception area, park area and a hotdog vendor's cart, which opens to reveal sausages and bread. This building set contains 534 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!