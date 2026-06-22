Posted in: Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: 8 Bit Legit, Lethal Wedding

Lethal Wedding Releases New Weapons & Gameplay Trailer

Lethal Wedding has been given a new trailer, this time showing off the gameplay as well as the many weapons you'll say your vows to

Article Summary Lethal Wedding gets a new gameplay trailer, showing off fast top-down shooter combat and a wild arsenal of weapons.

Play as the bride or her mother-in-law as they battle criminal clowns and mafia thugs to rescue the kidnapped groom.

Lethal Wedding features dodge rolls, 2-player couch co-op, 20+ upgrades, and a Vow System with risk-reward perks.

Coming to PC via Steam and in a physical SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive edition, Lethal Wedding packs 30+ chaotic levels.

Mega Cat Studios and 8 Bit Legit have released a new exciting trailer for Lethal Wedding, as we get out forst look at the gameplay. If you haven't seen the game yet, you are on the verge of getting married until your groom gets kidnapped, which pushes you and your soon-to-be mother-in-law into crazed killers hunting them down to get him back. This trailer shows off more of the combat and mechanics you'll experience, as well as seeing many of the weapons you'll gather and use. Enjoy the trailer above, as the team is planning to release the game on PC via Steam, as well as a physical copy for the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive.

Bridezilla Got Nothing On You in Lethal Wedding

When a drug ring of criminal clowns kidnaps the groom the day before the big day, it's up to the bride-to-be and her mother-in-law to get him back! Rescue your future husband as you fight through circus freaks, mafia thugs, and killer clowns! Get ready to Bride Hard as you fight through insane odds and some mother-daughter issues! Say "I do" to bullets and blood in this top-down RPG shooter! Defeat criminal clowns, upgrade your weapons, and pick up boosts and items that could help you uncover the mystery surrounding your future husband's disappearance!

Dodge roll into top-down shooter action!

Play as Joanna, the Bride, or Shelly, the Mother-in-Law

Equip outrageous weapons like the explosive Gun of Roses, Banana SMG, and bunny-shooting Hare Trigger.

Take on the enemy army in 2-player couch co-op mode.

Customize your character with 20+ upgrades for a fresh experience every playthrough.

Embrace the thrill of the Vow System: accept challenges to unlock special rewards. Want Speed Reload? You'll need to deal with faster, tougher enemies!

Wreak havoc across 30+ chaotic levels, from weddings to clown drug dens and more.

Enjoy a hilarious story about mother-daughter bonds, wedding stress, and the menace of clown crime syndicates brought to life with animated cutscenes.

Let out your inner Bridezilla and Monster-in-Law with epic powerups!

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