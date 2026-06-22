Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: , ,

McFarlane Toys Debuts Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic 1:6th Figure

McFarlane Toys is releasing a Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic 1:6th scale collectible figure, including a themed display base, collectible art card, and a copy of Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1 — available for pre-order with a July 2026 release.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • McFarlane Toys unveils a new Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic 1/6 scale collectible inspired by Reed Richards’ Gamerverse design.
  • Marvel Rivals reimagines Mr. Fantastic as a multiverse problem-solver alongside Shuri, Tony Stark, and Wakanda.
  • The Mr. Fantastic collectible includes a display base, backdrop, art card, and Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1.
  • Pre-orders are live now for the Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic figure at $59.99, with a July 2026 release planned.

With the Fantastic Four once again at the forefront of Marvel fandom, McFarlane Toys is giving fans a new way to celebrate the team's legendary leader with the latest Marvel Rivals release. Mister Fantastic joins the lineup in striking collectible form, offering fans and collectors the opportunity to expand their ultimate Marvel Rivals roster. In Marvel Rivals, Reed Richards is portrayed as more than just a man of science with elastic abilities. Following the catastrophic Timestream Entanglement, reality itself begins to fracture as timelines collide and multiple universes converge. In the chaos, Reed takes on a critical role as a problem-solver, working alongside Shuri, Tony Stark, and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to develop advanced technology to stabilize the multiverse.

McFarlane Toys now captures this interpretation of Mister Fantastic with a sleek 12" tall Marvel Rivals-inspired design and composed, heroic presentation. The figure includes a themed display base, a collectible art card, and a copy of Marvel Comics' Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1, making it a display-ready centerpiece for fans of the Fantastic Four and Marvel gaming collectors alike. Pre-orders are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for the Mr. Fantastic (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure at $59.99, with a July 2026 release.

Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic 1/6 Scale Figure

"Reed Richards believes that true strength comes from remaining flexible, both mentally and physically. Mister Fantastic's elastic body, which can twist and stretch into any form with ease, is almost as impressive as his brilliant mind."

  • Inspired by Marvel Rivals.
  • 1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.
  • Stands approximately 10" tall.
  • Includes Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven comic.
  • Includes collectible art card with character artwork.
  • Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.