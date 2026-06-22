McFarlane Toys Debuts Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic 1:6th Figure

With the Fantastic Four once again at the forefront of Marvel fandom, McFarlane Toys is giving fans a new way to celebrate the team's legendary leader with the latest Marvel Rivals release. Mister Fantastic joins the lineup in striking collectible form, offering fans and collectors the opportunity to expand their ultimate Marvel Rivals roster. In Marvel Rivals, Reed Richards is portrayed as more than just a man of science with elastic abilities. Following the catastrophic Timestream Entanglement, reality itself begins to fracture as timelines collide and multiple universes converge. In the chaos, Reed takes on a critical role as a problem-solver, working alongside Shuri, Tony Stark, and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to develop advanced technology to stabilize the multiverse.

McFarlane Toys now captures this interpretation of Mister Fantastic with a sleek 12" tall Marvel Rivals-inspired design and composed, heroic presentation. The figure includes a themed display base, a collectible art card, and a copy of Marvel Comics' Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1, making it a display-ready centerpiece for fans of the Fantastic Four and Marvel gaming collectors alike. Pre-orders are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for the Mr. Fantastic (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure at $59.99, with a July 2026 release.