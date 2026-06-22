Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals, McFarlane Toys
McFarlane Toys Debuts Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic 1:6th Figure
McFarlane Toys is releasing a Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic 1:6th scale collectible figure, including a themed display base, collectible art card, and a copy of Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1 — available for pre-order with a July 2026 release.
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a new Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic 1/6 scale collectible inspired by Reed Richards’ Gamerverse design.
- Marvel Rivals reimagines Mr. Fantastic as a multiverse problem-solver alongside Shuri, Tony Stark, and Wakanda.
- The Mr. Fantastic collectible includes a display base, backdrop, art card, and Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven #1.
- Pre-orders are live now for the Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic figure at $59.99, with a July 2026 release planned.
Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic 1/6 Scale Figure
"Reed Richards believes that true strength comes from remaining flexible, both mentally and physically. Mister Fantastic's elastic body, which can twist and stretch into any form with ease, is almost as impressive as his brilliant mind."
- Inspired by Marvel Rivals.
- 1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.
- Stands approximately 10" tall.
- Includes Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven comic.
- Includes collectible art card with character artwork.
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.
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