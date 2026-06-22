Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: invincible, jada toys

Jada Toys Unveils SDCC Exclusive Battle-Damaged Invincible Figure

Invincible enters Jada’s 1:12 line in a battle-damaged deluxe edition packed with accessories and display effects for SDCC

Since Invincible jumped from comics to TV, fans have been eager for high-quality collectibles. Funko delivered the first wave with basic Pop figures, but Jada Toys has been teasing its new 1:12 scale action figure line. So far, the initial lineup includes the iconic Invincible in his blue suit, his brother Oliver, and a powerful Conquest figure. While the full wave has yet to release, Jada Toys is debuting an exclusive Battle-Damaged Invincible for San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

This convention-exclusive figure will include multiple head sculpts, an extra set of hands, and arm and leg effect pieces for dynamic display options. A special bloody Conquest head sculpt will also be included, designed to pair with Jada's upcoming Conquest release. The figure will come packaged in exclusive SDCC collector-style packaging with an opening flap, making it a standout display piece for the event. Battle-Damaged Invincible will debut during San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, as well as through the Jada Next Level online store. Be sure to secure it before it's gone..

Jada Next Level – Exclusive Battle-Damaged Invincible

"Step into the epic world of Invincible with the Battle-Damaged Invincible 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! Inspired by the unforgettable Season 3 finale of the hit Amazon animated series, this convention-exclusive release captures Mark Grayson at his absolute breaking point following his brutal showdown with the unstoppable Conquest. Bloodied, battered, and pushed beyond his limits, Invincible stands as a testament to the resilience, determination, and fighting spirit that have defined his journey."

"This all-new sculpt faithfully recreates the aftermath of one of the most intense battles in the Invincible universe, featuring battle damage and screen-accurate details that bring this iconic moment to life. With premium articulation, collectors can recreate the climactic moments from the Season 3 finale or create their own action-packed displays."

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