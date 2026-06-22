Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Cy, cyberpunk, GravaStar, Keyboard

GravaStar Unveils New Mercury K98 Pro Keyboard

GravaStar has a new fancy keyboard out on the market as they unveiled the Mercury K98 Pro: a Cyberpunk-engineered 98% mechanical keyboard

Article Summary GravaStar Mercury K98 Pro debuts as a cyberpunk 98% mechanical keyboard built for gaming, work, and standout style.

Its CNC aluminum chassis, gasket mount, UFO linear switches, and five-layer dampening target premium feel and sound.

GravaStar packs in tri-mode connectivity, 8000Hz polling, fast response times, and an 8000mAh battery for long sessions.

A 1.65-inch TFT display, per-key RGB, surround underglow, and web-based customization give the Mercury K98 Pro flair.

GravaStar has a brand-new, awesome keyboard out on the market as they have unveiled the Mercury K98 Pro. This beast looks like something you might see made for PC back in the early 2000s, as they have taken aaaaa fun approach with it being a Cyberpunk-engineered 98% mechanical keyboard. Offering everything you would need for work and play, but also giving it a fun design that looks like it could come to life at any moment. You can reads more details below as it's currently up for pre-order for $260.

Take a Cyberpunk Approach With The GravaStar Mercury K98 Pro Keyboard

Designed for players and creators who want a full-layout keyboard without sacrificing performance or visual presence, the Mercury K98 Pro brings together GravaStar's signature industrial design language with a feature set built for both competitive use and everyday productivity. The Mercury K98 Pro is built around a fully CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis with an exposed, skeletonized Cyberpunk aesthetic. The gasket-mount structure, which is also compatible with top-mount builds, delivers a soft, springy keystroke feel across the full 98-key layout.

The keyboard uses GravaStar's proprietary UFO Mechanical Linear switches, rated for 70 million keystrokes and HiFi-tuned for a clean acoustic profile. A five-layer dampening system — Poron foam, IXPE switch pads, PET film, a slow-rebound Poron base layer, and silicone fill — shapes the keyboard's deep, focused sound signature. The Mercury K98 Pro is equipped with an 8000mAh battery, delivering up to 228 hours of use with lighting disabled, and 19 to 21 hours of typical use with full RGB and ambient lighting active. The large battery capacity is designed to reduce how often users need to recharge a full-size wireless keyboard, supporting extended sessions across work and play.

The keyboard supports an 8000Hz polling rate over both USB-C wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections, achieving response times of 0.1ms wired and 0.4ms wireless. Combined with tri-mode connectivity — 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.4, and wired USB-C — the Mercury K98 Pro is designed to deliver consistent responsiveness whether connected by cable or wirelessly. A built-in 1.65-inch TFT display (142 x 428px) provides real-time visual feedback and customizable on-screen content, adding a layer of personalization not commonly found on full-size mechanical keyboards. The display is configured through GravaStar's web-based driver, which requires no software installation.

Beyond per-key RGB backlighting with 19 presets and a music-reactive mode, the Mercury K98 Pro adds 3-side surround underglow and foot-halo ambient lighting, extending the lighting experience beyond the keycaps and onto the surrounding desk space. All lighting effects can be customized through the web-based driver, with three onboard memory profiles for saved settings.

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