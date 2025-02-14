Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry: Let Dante Slay a Demon For You This Valentine's Day

Dante wants to be YOUR valentine in a new key art poster released for Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated series Devil May Cry.

Article Summary Dante offers to slay a demon for you in new Valentine's Day key art for Netflix's Devil May Cry animated series.

Showrunner Adi Shankar and writer Alex Larsen share excitement for the April premiere, promising high-quality action and adventure.

The series boasts animation by Studio MIR, known for The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Check out teasers and behind-the-scenes clips showcasing the development and direction of the Devil May Cry adaptation.

Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar have a special Valentine's Day message for everyone looking forward to their upcoming animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game. we were getting a look at the righteously sick opening credits (which we have waiting for you above). With the April 3rd premiere a little more than a month away, Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) is looking to be your valentine – and he's willing to put down a demon or two to prove it, as you're about to see in the new key art poster that was released:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

