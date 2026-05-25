Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Writers Already "Cooking Up" Season 3: Mulroney

The Hunting Wives' Dermot Mulroney teases that the writers are already "cooking up" a third season, with Season 2 set for later this year.

Article Summary Dermot Mulroney says The Hunting Wives writers are already “cooking up” Season 3 as Season 2 heads to Netflix.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 remains under wraps, but Mulroney hints the new story goes beyond May Cobb’s novel.

Season 1 ended with Margo framing Sophie for Abby’s murder, blowing up the Banks marriage and the campaign.

Sophie’s deadly final act and Margo’s unraveling leave The Hunting Wives Season 2 poised for even bigger chaos.

The Hunting Wives Season Two: What We Know

At the end of season one, we discover that Margo was the one who framed Sophie for the murder of Abby (Madison Wolfe), the girlfriend of Brad (George Ferrier), who got Margo pregnant as part of the open relationship, and subsequently got an abortion. Upon finding out about the abortion, Jed kicks Margo out due to the controversy it would mean for a spouse of a Republican candidate having an abortion would mean to the campaign. Complicating things further is that as Sophie breaks things off with her affair with Margo, her brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) confronts Sophie and, in her drunken state, kills him with her car. She dumps the body into the river, with Margo trying to reach him. Sophie answers, but doesn't say anything.

"Season three is in prep," Mulroney told Ridley. "I think they got writers in the room, and they're cooking up a third season already…So that's great news for all the fans of The Hunting Wives. Just stay tuned." Nothing has been confirmed "as of this time" when Entertainment Weekly reached out to Netflix for an official update on the Rebecca Cutter-created series based on the May Cobb work. The series was originally conceived for Starz before Netflix picked it up. As far as where season two can go, "I argue that the first season was based on May Cobb's wonderful novel, that was, you know, murder-mystery and backstabbing, [a] raunchy thing," Mulroney said. "The second season is not chained to a novel, and they go off… off the chain. So stay tuned. Well worth the binge watch."

The Hunting Wives also stars Evan Jonigkeit, Jamie Ray Newman, Hunter Emery, Branton Box, and Karen Rodriguez. Joining the cast for season two are Kim Matula, Alex Fitzalan, John Stamos, Cam Gigandet, Dale Dickey, Angel Reese, and Casey Mills. Season two premieres on Netflix in September.

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