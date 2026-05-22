Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things Creators on Who They Wanted for Hopper Before Harbour

The Duffers on who they originally had in mind to play Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper on Netflix's Stranger Things before David Harbour.

Article Summary Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer reveal [SPOILER] was their original choice for Jim Hopper.

David Harbour asked the Duffers about Hopper casting on Happy Sad Confused, prompting the candid reveal.

The Duffers said Harbour’s audition tape made it instantly clear he was the perfect Stranger Things Hopper.

Before becoming Stranger Things’ breakout surrogate dad, Harbour landed the role after [SPOILER] passed.

As Stranger Things became a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016 on Netflix and wrapped its five-season journey after nine years, elevating its young cast into the mainstream. It also made a superstar out of the series's most favorite curmudgeon, played by David Harbour, Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper. Surprisingly, it almost wasn't to be as the creators Matt and Ross Duffer considered other names. Appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the brothers were put into an awkward position when Harbour, who pre-recorded his question, asked them about the casting process that led him to become the series's favorite surrogate dad to Jane/Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Stranger Things Creators on Other Names They Considered before Casting David Harbour as Hopper

"Hello, Duffer Brothers," the Thunderbolts*/New Avengers star said. "I would like to know the casting process of Hopper. I'm pretty sure I was second choice, and I don't know who I was second choice to — maybe I was third choice? But would you please answer the question of how I came to be cast as Chief Hopper, and who had to say no to allow me to do that wonderful, incredible role." Horowitz first guessed it was Josh Brolin before Matt Duffer offered, "No, no, no…it was Billy Crudup, which is a very different– like, everything happens for a reason, right? So it's like, once it kind of clicks into place. But yeah, Billy Crudup passed. I don't think he was doing much TV at the time."

The following year, Crudup starred in the Netflix series Gypsy, and two years later, starred on Apple TV's The Morning Show for all four seasons, renewed for a fifth. "And then David just, honestly, he just came in and one of our casting directors thought he could be great for the role," Ross Duffer said. "He came and read, and he just did one take. We weren't even there, we just saw the tape, and it was just so clear, instantly: this is Hopper. And we just cast him right then and there." The rest, as they say, is history, with Harbour currently Emmy-promoting HBO's DTF St. Louis. For more on the Duffers, you can check out the full episode.

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