Critical Role Provides Update About Fall 2024 Programming

Critical Role took time this week to reveal all of their major scheduling plans for Fall 2024, including all of their in-house shows

Article Summary Critical Role unveils ambitious Fall 2024 schedule with shows on Twitch, YouTube, and Beacon subscription service.

Highlights include new seasons of "Midst," "Narrative Telephone," and the third campaign of "Tales From the Stinky Dragon."

Exclusive Beacon fireside chats with cast members Travis Willingham and Ashley Johnson, live and interactive.

A special live show "Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story" is scheduled for December 7 in New Jersey.

Critical Role released a new video and information earlier this week detailing their Fall 2024 programming schedule for Twitch, YouTube, and their own Beacon subscription service. Hosted by Marisha Ray, the four-minute video basically goes over all of the content they have coming up, as they have practically turned themselves into an all-things tabletop gaming experience production studio for liveplay content.

The highlights of this rundown include the next season of Midst, a new season of Narrative Telephone, two Beacon-exclusive fireside chats that will actually be live on the service instead of pre-recorded like everything else, a new set of Insight Additions for the third season of The Legend Of Vox Machina, and a new live show happening in New Jersey. You can watch the video above with the full rundown for you to read below.

The Re-Slayer's Take Season 2

In Season 2 of The Re-Slayers Take, the group discovers that, despite having defeated the Timberblight, their mission is far from complete. Issylra's shadows are still haunted by more ghosts, including some from the Re-Slayers' own past. The cast is led by a duo of game masters, George Primavera and Nick Williams of Hero Club, with the main cast including Jasmine Bhullar (Dimension 20), Jasper William Cartwright (Three Black Halflings, Not Another D&D Podcast), Caroline Lux (Story Pirates), and Jasmine Chiong (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight).

Tales From the Stinky Dragon Campaign 3 (September 30)

A team of trained soldiers is caught in the middle of a war between distant deities and under-dwelling devils. As they turn the tide of this celestial crusade, a voice beckons them from the beyond—destiny or doom? Dungeon Master Gus Sorola (Red vs. Blue, Black Box Down, Halo 3) leads this band of misfits and fellow former Rooster Teeth crew, including Barbara Dunkelman (RWBY, Always Open), Chris Demarais (A Simple Walk Into Mordor, Black Box Down, Good Morning from Hell), Jon Risinger (On the Spot, Class of X Podcast), and Blaine Gibson (Good Morning from Hell, Camp Camp) – in Tales From The Stinky Dragon!

Midst: Unend (October 9)

Several decades after the events of Midst and Moonward, a supernatural ship and a remarkable crew set forth on an expedition to explore the highest heights, deepest depths, and furthest reaches of the known cosmos. But their journey is fraught with peril as they discover truths and realities far stranger than any of them could ever have imagined. Three narrators – Xen, Sara, and Matt, also known as Third Person – are the storytellers in this out-of-this-world journey.

Narrative Telephone (October 16)

The beloved Narrative Telephone returns in a refreshed monthly series! Much like the game of telephone we all played in elementary school, Narrative Telephone involves a group of friends telling and re-telling a short story from one person to the next; with only their memory to help them recount what they heard. As the story inevitably changes and distorts it becomes more and more outlandish and hilarious. They then gather to watch the results and react, comment, commiserate, and joke about the chaos that ensues.

Insight Additions

Get a peek behind the scenes of The Legend of Vox Machina in Insight Additions! Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt, Executive Producer) and Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw, Executive Producer) will serve as hosts alongside members of the Critical Role cast and special guests, where they'll discuss all the intricate details behind each episode.

Live Cocktail Party, Critical Role-style, on October 4 to celebrate the premiere of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Episode 1 (which covers The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, Episodes 1-6) will be streamed on October 15, with the VOD available on October 17

Episode 2 (which covers The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, Episodes 7-12) will be streamed on October 29, with the VOD available on October 31

Beacon Exclusive Fireside Chats with Travis Willingham & Ashley Johnson

A live monthly Ask Me Anything (AMA) series where you can sit down and learn more about our Critical Role cast and guests! Questions will be curated directly from Beacon members via Discord and each episode will feature a different cast member. Previous chats – which are available now on Beacon.tv – have included Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray.

Ashley Johnson 's fireside chat will take place live on September 23

's fireside chat will take place live on September 23 Travis Willingham's fireside chat will take place live on October 21

Critical Role Presents: A Daggerheart Critmas Story Live (December 7)

Watch Daggerheart played Live with the cast of Critical Role for a special Christmas one-shot at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on December 7! Game Master Matthew Mercer will lead players Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Marisha Ray through an exciting live actual play of Daggerheart with Lenore Riegel (aka Momlan) serving as Master of Ceremonies. Plus, VIPs get to contribute to a live session zero ahead of the main show! (VOD to post on December 19)

