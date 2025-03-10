Posted in: Critical Role, TV, Twitch, YouTube | Tagged: Weird Kids

Critical Role To Launch New "Weird Kids" Podcast Series Next Week

Critical Role has a new podcast series on the way next week, as Ashley Johnson and Taliesin Jaffe will host "Weird Kids" starting March 20th.

The podcast, a love letter to outsiders, delves into Johnson's and Jaffe's Hollywood childhoods.

Expect candid stories, humor, and nostalgia as they share industry tales and embrace unique quirks.

Tune in live on March 20 at 7PM on Twitch, YouTube, and Beacon, or catch it later on YouTube.

Critical Role has announced a brand new podcast series on the way, as Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson will host Weird Kids starting next week. The show is being touted as a "love letter to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider" by two of the cast members who grew up as child actors in Hollywood. The two will talk about whatever fun topics they feel like relating to their past, their interests, inside stories, and whatever else they enjoy talking about. The show will debut live on March 20 at 7 pm on Twitch, YouTube, and their own private streaming service Beacon, with episodes being loaded to YouTube a few days later. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the duo below.

Weird Kids: Here's What You Need to Know

Long before they were nerdy-ass voice actors, Johnson and Jaffe were child actors navigating the unpredictable world of Hollywood. Johnson landed her breakout role at just six years old as Chrissy Seaver on the hit sitcom Growing Pains. She went on to appear in live-action hits such as The Avengers, Fast Food Nation, and The Killing, with key voice acting roles in Recess, Teen Titans, Ben 10, King of the Hill, Infinity Train, and more—all before becoming one of gaming and animation's most recognizable voices. Meanwhile, Jaffe made his big-screen debut alongside Michael Keaton in Mr. Mom and appeared in numerous hit television series, including The Facts of Life, St. Elsewhere, and She's the Sheriff, earning two Young Artist Awards along the way.

Now, after years in front of the camera, behind the mic, and shaping the world of Critical Role, they're reflecting on some of the wild, weird, challenging, and wonderful experiences that only child actors can truly understand.

Blending candid storytelling, humor, and nostalgia, Weird Kids is part hilarious confession, part heartfelt reflection, and an all-around love letter to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider. For Johnson and Jaffe, being weird wasn't just a personality trait—it was a way of life. Our resident weird kids pull back the curtain on what it was really like to be a kid in the industry—navigating behind-the-scenes chaos, forming friendships with fellow young actors, and learning to embrace their quirks in a world that often demanded they fit a mold. Through insider stories, bizarre childhood moments, and offbeat humor, Weird Kids delivers raw conversations, genuine heart, and plenty of laughs, making it a must-listen for both pop culture lovers and Critical Role fans alike.

"We wanted to create a space where we could share the ridiculous, surreal, and deeply personal stories that come with growing up in the industry," said Ashley Johnson. "Weird Kids is for anyone who's ever felt like they didn't quite fit in—and we can't wait for people to join us at the table."

"Weird Kids is a bit of nostalgia, a bit of history, plus a helping of personal issues and the inevitable eccentric trauma that comes along with it," shared Taliesin Jaffe. "I'm proud to bring you the conversational equivalent of watching a vintage moped run head first into the back of a comically 1930s produce truck."

