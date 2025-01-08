Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Critic's Choice Awards, jimmy kimmel, NCIS

Critics Choice Awards, "Kimmel," Suits: LA & More: CA Wildfires Update

With California's windstorms and wildfires continuing, additional events and productions (like the Critics Choice Awards) have changed plans,

As the devastation from the Southern California windstorms and wildfires continues, several scheduled events have been canceled, and several shows have paused production. Earlier today, Netflix's Screen Actors Guild Awards live, in-person nomination event was canceled (with nominees announced online and in a press release) – and we reported late yesterday that Prime Video's Fallout had paused a return to work on the second season until at least this Friday. Understandably, that list has grown in less than 24 hours. On the series side, 20th Television's Grey's Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey have shut down for at least today. In addition, CBS Studios wrapped production on NCIS and NCIS: Origins for at least today, as is the case with Universal Studio Group's Hacks, Happy's Place, Loot, Suits L.A., and Ted. On the unscripted side, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS's After Midnight, and CBS game show The Price Is Right have also shuttered their tapings for at least today. Here's a look at other events that have been impacted.

The Critics Choice Awards: Originally set to take place this Sunday, January 12th, and air on E! and Peacock, the Chelsea Handler-hosted Critics Choice Awards has reportedly been postponed (a new date is expected to be announced).

UPDATE: The Critics Choice Awards will air live on E! on January 26th (and available on Peacock the following day) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," shared CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement.

The Annual AFI Awards Luncheon: Originally scheduled for this Friday, January 10th, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, the event has been postponed. "Given the tragedies that prevail in Los Angeles, the spirit of community we strive for at 'AFI Awards' will be unachievable on Friday – and so we will be postponing the event," a spokesperson shared in a statement.

The BAFTA Tea Party: Originally set for Saturday, January 11th, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, the event has been canceled. "In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," shared BAFTA in a statement.

