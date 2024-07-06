Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alex cross, amazon, Cross, preview, prime video

Cross: Aldis Hodge-Led Alex Cross Series Sets Prime Video Debut Date

Prime Video and Showrunner and EP Ben Watkins' Aldis Hodge-starring Cross Season 1 will hit screens on November 14th - here's a look!

Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross will officially be on the case beginning November 14th, when Prime Video and Showrunner and EP Ben Watkins' Cross hits streaming screens. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the upcoming series is based on the characters from bestselling author James Patterson's best-selling "Alex Cross" book series. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Joining Hodge for the Prime Video series are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, Johnny Ray Gill, and Ryan Eggold. In what was a very good sign of what's to come, the Prime Video series was renewed for a second season back in May of this year – and that included some early casting news. When the series returns for Season 2, Wes Chatham (Ahsoka), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls) Jeanine Mason (Upload) will join the cast – with Gill upped to a series regular role. Here's a look at the key art that was released earlier today, confirming the release date – and make sure to check out the previously released teaser (above):

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner, with series star Hodge also producing. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television – with the streaming series produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

