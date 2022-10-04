Crunchyroll Premiere Week : Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and Bluelock

Crunchyroll Premiere Week Includes Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 & BLUELOCK

Crunchyroll's supercharged Fall 2022 anime season is in full gear, and the streamer wants to give anime fans a friendly reminder that some of the highly anticipated titles are premiering this week, including Mob Psycho 100 III on Wednesday, October 5 and BLUELOCK on Saturday, October 8.

Crunchyroll Returning Series: Mob Psycho 100 III

Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?

In order to save the boss of The Claw, Suzuki, Mob absorbed all of the energy and caused a giant broccoli to sprout within the city. The broccoli is now revered as a divine tree by the Psycho Helmet Religion, and eventually, the whole city becomes enchanted by this dangerous tree. Now, Mob must figure out a way to cut down this divine tree with Reigen, Ritsu, and Teru, but will they be successful? Produced by BONES

Crunchyroll Series Premiere: BLUELOCK

Saturday, October 8, 2022: After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match…and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team…and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way? Produced by 8bit.