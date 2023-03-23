Crunchyroll Unveils Huge Spring 2023 Anime Streaming Lineup Crunchyroll unveiled their huge Spring 2023 anime streaming lineup, including series like Hell's Paradise, Dr. Stone New World & much more.

Crunchyroll unveiled their huge lineup of anime series coming in Spring 2023, including a number of both new and returning series. It's an impressive rundown of titles, so take a deep breath and join us as we dive right in:

APRIL 1

Hell's Paradise (MAPPA)

Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island.

Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi

MIX Season 2 (OLM)

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch. Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

APRIL 2

My Home Hero (Tezuka Productions)

After killing his daughter's abusive yakuza boyfriend to save her, ordinary salaryman Tetsuo Tosu becomes embroiled in the dark criminal underworld. The wish for a simple life he and his wife Kasen had for their daughter has been reduced to a wish for survival. Though middle-aged and weak, he'll put his life on the line using only his wits in order to protect his family.

(Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

My Clueless First Friend (Studio Signpost)

Takada-kun, the new kid at school, has no idea that everyone in the class calls his classmate, Nishimura-san, the "Grim Reaper." His only thoughts are about what a cool nickname it is.

Nishimura-san is relentlessly teased while her classmates snicker behind her back, and Takada-kun is oblivious to the whole situation. Nothing beats being clueless and honest, and that's why his feelings reach right to her heart. This story that starts in an elementary school classroom will make anyone remember those days by reaching right to their hearts. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Servings Gods Who Go Too Far (EMT Squared / Magic Bus)

Kazuya Shiina happened to visit a convenience store where he protected a girl and died. When he awakened, he found himself in a world of swords and sorcery that he had always dreamed of! He had been reincarnated as the aristocrat Cain von Silford and was instantly interested in various things. Once his fifth birthday arrived, he got baptized, as was customary. But what he happened to receive from the gods… were various blessings and insane stats off the charts! Being reincarnated into another life is all about battles, love, and studying, but never doing too much of any of those things! Cain's crazy isekai life where he works properly hard just to get properly yelled at is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 3

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear — Punch! (EMT Squared)

When Yuna got her hands on the world's first VRMMO game, she was totally obsessed! Then, after receiving a bear suit from the game developer, she found herself transported into the virtual world. Yuna is now making a name for herself in this new fantasy life and is ready to encounter more friends and foes with her overpowered bear "cheat suit" to help along the way.

(Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

APRIL 4

Skip and Loafer (P.A. Works)

Iwakura Mitsumi graduated from a small middle school in the countryside and entered a top-tier high school in Tokyo at the head of the class. This child prodigy, who moved to Tokyo alone with a perfect life plan, is smart and gets good grades… but her social understanding isn't quite on the same wavelength as others. This means that she sometimes makes mistakes, but her easygoing nature sways her classmates little by little, and all their different personalities are coming together before they know it. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 5

KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (Drive)

This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World (Studio Palette)

As heir to a cult leader, Yukito centers his life around the mysterious goddess Mitama. But everything changes after he's killed during a ritual gone wrong. To his surprise, Yukito is reborn into a world with no concept of god! And in this world, life and death are decided by the Imperial State. As Yukito fights to protect his new village, someone from his past life lends a helping hand. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, Italian, and Hindi

APRIL 6

Dr. STONE New World (TMS Entertainment)

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need. (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English (April 20), German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 (Studio Kafka)

Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too (Millepensee)

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home…? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian

The Legendary Hero is Dead (Liden Films)

This world is filled with swords and magic, as well as demons, who are enemies to the humans. One day, the legendary hero Sion falls into a pit dug by a slightly pervy farmer named Touka and dies! In order to conceal this incident, Touka buries the hero's corpse, but the next morning, something strange happens to Touka! A slightly pervy adventure fantasy with a villager and some beautiful girls is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, and Italian

Yuri Is My Job! (Passione / Studio Lings)

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess – she's admired by all and never trips up! When she accidentally injures a cafe manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the cafe is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about their new job and her budding feelings… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 7

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (A-1 Pictures)

This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 (Seven Arcs)

The sweet story of Nasa and Tsukasa continues! After surviving some awkward first nights together, dealing with doubters, and recovering from their apartment fire, it's clear the fate of these lovers was written in the stars. Now, they're ready to settle back into domestic bliss and finally plan their wedding ceremony! But with plenty of new friends on the way, what will their big day look like?! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story- Season 2 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Fore! After Eve's first meet-up with Aoi on the grass left her in defeat, she's had her eyes set on a rematch to return the favor. Both these up-and-coming golfers are highly skilled, highly unique, and most of all, highly competitive. With dreams of making it pro, a rivalry is getting in full swing as they both battle it out in the biggest tournaments. (Official Trailer)

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses (Tezuka Productions)

An old café stands on a certain beach… and it's said that goddesses can be found there. Kasukabe Hayato returns to his hometown for the first time in three years when he inherits the café Familia from his late grandmother, from whom he had separated after a fight. Since the café is so deep in debt, he plans to close it and turn it into a parking lot. But when he gets there, he's greeted by five beautiful, unknown girls who keep talking about "Grandma's family"! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German, Latin American Spanish, and Hindi

Magical Destroyers (Bibury Animation Studio)

Freedom of expression is threatened when a mysterious group, the SSC, destroy Japan's otaku culture. However, a young revolutionary, Otaku Hero—who loves the culture more than anything—rises up. With the help of three rambunctious magical girls—Anarchy, Blue, and Pink—they'll team up to create a world free of this oppressive rule. Be part of the rebellion to bring back fandom! (Official Trailer)

Rokudo's Bad Girls (Satelight)

Tousuke Rokudo, a first-year student at Amori High, a school attended mostly by delinquents, wants to live a peaceful life with his friends. However, this seems to be impossible because of the fact that he is constantly bullied by his delinquent classmates. When Rokudo and his friends become desperate, Rokudo receives a mysterious package from his long-deceased grandfather. Inside lies a priest's uniform and a mysterious scroll passed down through his family since the Heian period, said to hold a technique that wards off demons and evil spirits. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 8

A Galaxy Next Door (Asahi Production)

Ichiro Kuga debuted as a manga artist after he graduated high school. But soon after, he lost his father, so he ended up working extra hard to take care of his younger siblings. One day, a skilled, beautiful godsend of an assistant named Shiori Goshiki came into his life. Since Kuga was drowning in deadlines, Goshiki seemed like a savior to him. But one day she suddenly said, "I am the princess of the people of a shooting star, and I am to be your betrothed." (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

My One-Hit Kill Sister (Gekko)

High school student Asahi Ikusaba gets lost in another world and immediately falls into a crisis. Soon after, Mayu Ikusaba, his big sister with a brother complex, suddenly appears, having followed him to the other world. Moreover, all of his big sister's statuses have reached the "cheat class!" She kills any monster in just one turn. The lowest class little bro Asahi begins his new life in another world with a one-turn kill sis who's infatuated with him. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time (Studio Elle)

Setsu was once summoned into the alternate world of Eclair, where he ended a war between humans, beastmen, and demons, and brought peace to the land. He was hailed as the hero who achieved world peace surpassing all racial barriers for the very first time, but after the war, he was sent back to his original world. Though he had to restart as a baby, he retained all his memories and powers from the other world. Then, when he made it back to high school age, he was once again summoned to Eclair, where five years had passed and war threatened the land again… (Official Trailer)

APRIL 9

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 (Sunrise)

A.S.122… An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. After transferring to the Asticassia School of Technology from the planet Mercury, Suletta Mercury has experienced a school life filled with encounters and excitement, as both Miorine Rembran's bridegroom and a member of GUNDAM-ARM, Inc. It has been two weeks since the incident at Plant Quetta. Suletta passes her days at the school, anticipating her reunion with Miorine. Miorine, meanwhile, has stationed herself at the head office of the Benerit Group, monitoring her father's condition. The two are about to face new hardships and pressing decisions. Each with her own feelings in her heart, the girls will confront the mighty curse the Gundam brings. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and Hindi

APRIL 10

Dead Mount Death Play (Geek Toys)

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right…. In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected—reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling…not quite himself. Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, and Hindi

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion (Typhoon Graphics)

After a mysterious death, Park Eunha enters the world of a novel. She is revived as a minor character, Raeliana McMillan, who is to be poisoned to death by her own betrothed. In order to break up with her dangerous fiancé, she offers a surreptitious deal to the male protagonist of the novel, Noah Wynknight, but winds up romantically with other men that are not part of the plan. Will Raeliana successfully get out of this crisis and create a new ending for herself? Who will be the one that will join Raeliana in her new ending? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

APRIL 12

X&Y (Pencil Lead Animate)

Yan Yuechu returned to his hometown to work and made new friends at his workplace. One day, he went to XY Escape Room and found himself deeply attracted to the proprietor, Xu Aiyou. However, that was when he started to experience strange escape room illusions. As Yan Yuechu got to know Xu Aiyou, more and more incidents started to happen around him and even his friends. In the process of solving the escape rooms and finding the mastermind behind all these events, he gradually found himself uncovering the truth behind his lost memories… (Official Trailer)

APRIL 13

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage (WIT Studio)

A new collection of stories for Ranking of Kings is here! In this new series, an unrevealed tale of courage involving Bojji, Kage, and the friends who have gathered around them, is told. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, Hindi, and Russian

APRIL 19

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (J.C. Staff)

A girl named Sariphi was going to be the 99th sacrifice offered to the King of the Beasts and Demons. She accepts her fate and heads to the location of the sacrificial ritual. It is there that she learns the truth behind the king that everyone fears and stays away from, Leonhart, and he ends up welcoming Sariphi as his bride. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

… AND COMING THIS SPRING!

Golden Kamuy Season 4 (Brain's Base)

Sugimoto and his party meet Lieutenant Tsurumi in Odomari. Lieutenant Tsurumi tries to separate Ashipa from Sugimoto and the others with a plausible pretext, but Ashipa, who notices his motives, asks about the future of the Ainu and refuses to cooperate unless gold bars are used for the Ainu. Say it. In response to her attitude, Lieutenant Tsurumi starts laughing while dripping cerebrospinal fluid from her forehead. As the surrounding people flinch at the strange sight, Ashipa shoots an arrow into the sky, and Sugimoto senses her intentions and takes action!

(Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM WINTER 2023

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 (MAPPA)

One Piece (Toei Animation)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 (Kinema citrus / Gift-o'-Animation / STUDIO JEMI)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary- (Studio DEEN)

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, preview, Spring, streaming