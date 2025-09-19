Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Offers Filming Update, Talks Up Boonton, NJ

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane offered a filming update on Peacock's Crystal Lake and sang the praises of the new filming location: Boonton, NJ.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, A24, and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake, Kane was sharing a look at a run of night shoots that were definitely giving off some creepy, chilling vibes. For this go-around, the showrunner has taken to social media to extol the virtues of where the "Friday the 13th" prequel series is currently filming: New Jersey's "hidden gem of a town," Boonton.

"We've taken Crystal Lake back to its origins and have been filming all over the great state of New Jersey (RIP Traction Park), including the original movie's location, Blairstown, but I've become obsessed with this great "little town with a big heart", Boonton, where we've done a lot of location shooting for Season One!" Kane wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at the location. "Love to return and stroll its charming Main Street each time. We've practically set up shop at [Boonton Coffee Co.], where I've done a lot of writing and revising. I'll miss this hidden gem of a town when we're done."

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

