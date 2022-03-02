Cuphead & Mugman Return This Summer with The Cuphead Show! Season 2

We're going to assume that when Netflix & King Features Syndicate unleashed its animated series adaptation of indie video game franchise sensation The Cuphead Show! last month, they must've had a pretty good idea that the series would hit and hit big with viewers. That's the best way we can explain the double-shot of good news that viewers were treated to earlier today. Because not only is game creators & series EPs Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer's animated adventure returning for a second season, but it's returning a lot sooner than we thought. Yup, the vocal talents of Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Wayne Brady (King Dice), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice), and more are set to grace our streaming screens once again in Summer 2022. Yes, that's 2022… you read that right.

Now here's a look at the official announcement of the new season via Twitter courtesy of Studio MDHR:

It's official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TlBiojlUY4 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So for a chance to dance across the rainbow with Ms. Chalice as she sings, dances & shows off a trick or two she has up her sleeves, check out the following clip from Netflix's The Cuphead Show (currently streaming):

Here's a look back at King Dice being reminded just how much the Devil doesn't like being disappointed:

And here's a look back at the Devil getting ready to have a devilishly good time- that is, until someone comes bearing bad news:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Cuphead Show!:

Based on the award-winning video game, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

Dave Wasson, CJ Kettler, Moldenhauer, and Moldenhauer executive produce, with Cosmo Segurson serving as co-executive producer. Directed by Adam Paloian (101, 103, 105, 106, 108, 112) and Clay Morrow (102, 104, 107, 109, 110, 111), the series is written by Morrow, Segurson, Paloian, Wasson, and Deeki Deke. Andrea Fernández handles art direction, with music from Ego Plum. And here's a look back at the previously-released preview featuring Brady's King Dice in fine form:

The new animated, all-ages comedy will retain the combination of 2020's style with classic, 1930's Fleischer cartoons-inspired look that made the game so unique. While the game's main storyline of Cuphead and his brother Mugman's deal with The Devil is expected to remain, the series will have the opportunity to expand the game's universe by focusing on new characters, locations, and narratives. Netflix Animation is set to produce, with Emmy Award and Annie Award winner Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) on board to executive produce; and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling) set to co-executive produce.