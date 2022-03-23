Custom Painted Sailor Moon Sailor Scouts Production Cel Hits Auction

Sailor Moon raised a generation. One of the most iconic and popular animes of the 1990s, this has been an enduring hit that remains one of the most recognizable animated series of all time internationally. Adapted from the manga by Naoko Takeuchi, the Sailor Moon anime launched in 1992 and would run for 200 episodes and three TV specials. Fans of this enduring classic can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where a custom painted production cel is being featured. Check it out here.

You can see this cel, which features the iconic characters Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupter, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mercury, and Artemis, the feline companion of Sailor Venus, in its full size below so you can see how it'll look to bring this home.

Sailor Moon Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter Sailor Venus, Sailor Mercury and Artemis Production Cel with Custom Painted Background (Toei Animation, c. 1992-97).

Presented in this lot, we have a gorgeous hand-painted production cel featuring Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, and Sailor Mercury, in their school uniforms accompanied by Sailor Venus' guardian cat, Artemis. The curious Sailor Scouts and Artemis measure an image size of 8.5" x 8" on the 12 field sized production cel numbered A4 in the top right corner and presented on a custom painted background trimmed to the cel's approximate size. The linework shows some light fading on the linework with faint surface scratches that don't affect the art and shows very light handling wear from production.

Heritage Notes that these production cels, which come from the Gary Munson Collection, are in "Very Good" condition. It sounds like these would make a great addition to someone's collection.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this Sailor Moon lot. Best of luck to all of those hoping to add this anime favorite to your collection.