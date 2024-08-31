Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader: Looks Like Season 2 Recording Is Underway

Batman: Caped Crusader star Michelle C. Bonilla checked in on social media - and it looks like Season 2 may have started recording?

If you're a fan of the first season of EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader, then we have some good news to pass along. And that good news comes in the form of a social media post from series star Michelle C. Bonilla (Det. Renee Montoya), who shared a look at a script cover and a look at them in action (along with an image of their animated alter-ego) – a very nice way to let us know that recording on the second season of the hit animated Prime Video series was underway.

"The moment I get a script I can't WAIT to crack into it!" Bonilla wrote as the opening to the caption for their Instagram post. "The geniuses that write these scripts, conceive and create the exciting, heart pounding, cleaver, witty, and brilliant moments of this show, always astound me! I know exactly what I need to do when I get in that booth and I can't wait to contribute to my part. Gotham is teaming with crime but there are many hero's. And, I'm lucky to be one of them. Montoya – on the scene. See you in the grit. 🦇💥🏙️" Here's a look at the original post:

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!