Kevin Can F**k Himself Series Finale Broke Major Television Barriers

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself turned the tables on single and multi-camera television with its series finale. "Allison's House" is truly an enriching experience for audiences as it wraps up the loose ends in Allison's (Annie Murphy) life. Warning, potential spoilers are ahead, so feel free to watch the episode and return if you'd like so we can dive in on this final episode together.

While fantastic choices were made, especially in the scene between Allison and Kevin (Eric Petersen), some decisions felt slightly rushed, but that tends to be the case when given only so much time to wrap things up. I don't put that on the team behind Kevin Can F**k Himself, I do put that blame on people within AMC that ended up restricting the potential for a fully developed final season. It's obvious that this cast and crew put their whole hearts into this episode and represented an important message from Allison and Patty's ( Mary Hollis Inboden) relationship. The value of women supporting other women can make or break us as a society.

The inclusion of Molly, played by Erinn Hayes, known for her past role in the series Kevin Can Wait, where her character was essentially killed off, was vital to the finale. Kevin saw his partners in life as replaceable as long as they served his narcissistic ways. Once disrupted like it was when Molly spoke with Allison, the man of the hour shows his true colors, and they are filled with vitriol and rage. That's the real Kevin McRoberts, and the series expertly revealed the truth in the most unsettling way…switching to a single camera.

The finale dealt with Tammy (Candice Coke) and Patty's relationship in a way that showed how many small hints of disconnect between them had been present for some time, making this breakup inevitable. The same can be said for connections between characters like Diane (Jamie Denbo) and Neil (Alex Bonifer), as well as Kevin and his father, Pete (Brian Howe). The toxic decisions and attachments Kevin relied on made an impact initially on how others viewed themselves and their lives outside of a world of audience laughter. When Allison returned home, it wasn't her actions alone that disrupted his complacency with a catered life. Allison ignited the flame, but he poured his own lighter fluid on top of it all. This episode effortlessly switched between single and multi-camera worlds until the unsettling colors of the sitcom world would dissipate along with Kevin's control. This is truly a series and a set of characters that I will never forget.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 8 "Allison's House" Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself series finale revealed the chaos and true nature of Kevin McRoberts while lifting up the importance of women helping other women. Switching flawlessly between single and multi-camera perspectives, the episode broke down expected barriers and produced a satisfying ending to a groundbreaking dark comedy. Credits Network AMC