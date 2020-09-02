Dancing with the Stars 2020: Tiger King Queen, Backstreet Boy & More

Wednesday morning started off strong for many Bleeding Cool readers, as ABC announced the Season 2020 celebrity cast for its favorite show on television: Dancing with the Stars. In another fine example of "The Mouse's" corporate synergy policy, Good Morning America was utilized as the launchpad for the announcement (with the Tyra Banks-hosted season kicking off live on Monday, September 14, from 8 pm-10 pm ET).

So who is taking a chance to either impress or look like a total dumpster fire on national television? This season, we've got head coach Monica Aldama (CHEER), animal activist and woman who definitely did not kill her husband Carole Baskin (Tiger King), Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette), Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis, TV and film actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Emmy Award-winning host of The Real and sideline correspondent on Holey Moley, Jeannie Mai, TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman (Catfish), NBA superstar Charles Oakley (The Last Dance), actress Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), and Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir.

Produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production branch, Dancing with the Stars Season 2020 includes a mix of new and returning professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Now you're probably wondering who's going to be paired up with who, right? Sorry, but you're going to have to tune into the season premiere on Monday, September 14th to find out. Just in case you can't catch the season live, it will also be available on-demand and on "The Mouse"-owned Hulu following their premieres.