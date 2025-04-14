Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Review, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who S02E02 "Lux": An Exhilarating Disney Era-Defining Episode

Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 2: "Lux" is the most gleefully nuts episode to date; an exhilarating and profound defining story for the Disney+ era.

Let's get this out of the way – the second episode of this season of Doctor Who, "Lux," is already the best episode of the Disney+ era. Disney has never done anything like this before, and neither has the BBC. It's the defining episode of the Disney+ era of Doctor Who, a synthesis of both Russell T. Davies' vision for the series and the Disney vibe and his loudest mission statement for the series to date. Where the first episode last week was a solid re-introduction to the series, this episode kicks the season into orbit. It's refreshing to be taken by surprise like this. It's still the same show we know, with the same tropes we know, but it makes it all feel fresh and new and crazier than ever. This is a spoiler-free review. What do you want to know? Here's the plot: The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) fights an evil cartoon (Alan Cumming). There! That's all you need to know! The rest is gravy. Tasty, crazy, magic-mushrooms-level psychedelic gravy! This episode is nuts, kids!

"Lux" takes place at a movie theatre in 1952 Miami. It doesn't shy away from politics: there's a reference to then-closeted movie star Rock Hudson and his eventual death from HIV infection, and it doesn't shy away from The Doctor and Belinda (Varada Sethu) landing in a Southern state when racial segregation laws were still in place. You should definitely watch this episode cold, without spoilers, but knowing that a movie cartoon character from 1952 comes to life and the Doctor and Belinda have to fight him is enough. Belinda is still not into The Doctor's love of diving into the crazy, but their relationship takes a step forward in a hilarious moment when they open up to each other for the first time.

Doctor Who in the Disney Era: This Is How It Should Be

What follows has the usual plot logic in Doctor Who's own crazy rules set up by the series, but the real joy is the sense that things get progressively crazier as it goes along, all still logically by its own rules. It's the most meta episode of Doctor Who ever, with not only callbacks to the continuity established in the first season but also thematic callbacks to the series all the way back to the 1960s. The midpoint of the story goes to a place nobody ever expected the show to ever go – but trust Davies to jump in feet-first and wallow in it for all the insanity it entails. This is Davies with all the guardrails and the safety of where he finally goes hog-wild, like the ultimate expression of what he envisioned for a bigger, deluxe version of the show. Davies had said he thought of this story a long time ago but the budget and technology weren't available then.

At the heart of this episode is a big theme about stories and escapism and how they offer hope as well as a deconstruction of storytelling. The Doctor and the TARDIS become figures of hope and joy. Most of all, it's joyful! This is the defining episode of season two. If you had any doubts about this season, it should wipe them out. Davies has declared this is where he's swinging big, bigger than last season.

Doctor Who is streaming on Disney+, where season two really takes off. We're starting a new meme: #DisneyWho. You'll know why after you watch this episode.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 2: "Lux" Review by Adi Tantimedh 10 / 10 This second episode of Doctor Who season two is already the best episode of the Disney+ era. Disney has never done anything like this before and neither has the BBC. It's the defining episode of the Disney+ era of Doctor Who, a synthesis of both Russell T. Davies' vision for the series and the Disney vibe and his loudest mission statement for the series to date. Where the first episode last week was a solid introduction to the new season, this episode kicks it into orbit.

