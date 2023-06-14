Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released

Big Finish has a trailer for Doctor Who: Once and Future - "The Artist at the End of Time" with Peter Davison, Georgia Tennant & Colin Baker.

As we inch closer to what the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies have in store for the long-running series' 60th anniversary in November, Big Finish Productions is already getting the celebration underway with its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late.

So far, we learned that the first chapter ("Past Lives") sees Tom Baker returning as the Fourth Doctor. Following that, we learned that the second chapter ("The Artist at the End of Time") would include Peter Davison reprising the role of the Fifth Doctor, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter, Jenny). In addition, Colin Baker makes a grand return as the Curator (a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Baker). And the third chapter ("A Genius for War") finds Sylvester McCoy returning as the Seventh Doctor – just in time to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy).

Now, we have an official trailer for "The Artist at the End of Time" (with more on how to get your hands on all three episodes here) – as the Doctor heads toward the end of the universe in search of answers to the degeneration. Instead, he finds his daughter – and an Artist whose works appear to mark the end of every world they touch. The Doctor stabilizes into his Fifth form to join forces with Jenny and the Curator to solve the mystery of the Final Gallery and the art it has collected:

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

