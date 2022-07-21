Danhausen Challenges Starks at Fyter Fest, Sparking Team Taz Drama

Is trouble brewing in Team Taz after Hook's best friend Danhausen challenged Ricky Starks to a match for the FTW Championship? Danhausen made the challenge after Starks defeated Cole Karter in an open challenge at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2. Starks was so excited about his win that he offered to fight another challenger on the spot, though he backed down when Danhausen tried to take him up on it. Instead, Starks booked the match for next week's episode of Dynamite, Fight for the Fallen.

Danhausen has been associated with Hook, the son of Team Team Taz founder Taz, since arriving in AEW. However, Hook is still a member of Team Taz, according to Starks. That means Hook may be forced to choose a side when his friend and teammate square off on Dynamite next week.

Next week's AEW Dynamite, a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen, will feature Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Championship, as well as Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita. But before that, Fyter Fest concludes on AEW Rampage this Friday. That event will see a rap battle between The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Also on Rampage, Lee Moriarity will face Dante Martin. Additionally, Christopher Daniels will take on Jay Lethal. Former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with The Dark Order's John Silver to face The Butcher and The Blade. And Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer will be in tag team action against unnamed opponents. AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10/9C on TNT.

Then on Saturday, Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor will air on PPV and stream on Bleacher Report and Fite. On the pre-show, Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay. Then, on the main cart, Dalton Castle and The Boys will challenge The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Championships. Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal. FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match. And Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Death Before Dishonor kicks off at 7PM (for the pre-show) on Saturday, July 23rd.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling