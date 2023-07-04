Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: daniel radcliffe, harry potter, j k rowling, jk rowling, max

Daniel Radcliffe Fine with Passing The "Harry Potter" Torch Off-Camera

Daniel Radcliffe wishes the new actors nothing but the best - just don't look for him to appear in Max's Harry Potter series any time soon.

If there's one upcoming streaming project that has a lot of eyeballs on it – for a number of seriously varying reasons – it's Warner Bros. Discovery's original "Harry Potter" scripted series. Expected to be a faithful adaptation of the books, author J.K. Rowling is set to executive produce, with Warner Bros. Television producing. And if there's anyone whose perspective on all of this that we want to hear from, it's Daniel Radcliffe – the original actor to portray the boy wizard. During a recent interview, Radcliffe was asked about the possibility of appearing in the streaming series take – a possibility that Radcliffe isn't sounding too keen on. "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So, I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way," Radcliffe responded. Wishing the next actors to tackle the roles, "all the luck in the world," Radcliffe is more than content to offer his support from behind the camera. "I'm very excited to have that torch passed, but I don't think it needs me to physically pass it," the actor added.

Daniel Radcliffe Offers Harry Potter/Sherlock Holmes Comparison

Speaking with Pete Hammond for the video series The Actor's Side, Radcliffe discussed the idea of new actors coming aboard to take on the roles that he, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others brought to life through the film franchise. "I think it's like Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes. The people that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes then [were] like, 'No one could ever do this!' They're gonna, though. It'll get passed on to somebody," Radcliffe explained, seeing new iterations of classic characters as part of the lifeline of a global franchise. But having started with the franchise as a child actor himself, there's one thing that's stuck with Radcliffe since the series was first announced. "The weird thought I have now is like, 'Oh, that's probably like an 8-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple years.' My brain does go there," the actor added.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling issued as her statement at the time the news was first announced. And when it came to the controversy and Rowling's social media statements, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, looked to draw a clear line between the books and anything else outside of them, explaining, "That's a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated, and not something we're going to get into."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally." The series stems from Max in association with Brontë Film and TV & Warner Bros. Television. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts are set to executive produce, with David Heyman currently in talks to executive produce.

