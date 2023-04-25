Harry Potter: JK Rowling Offers Warner Bros Preview of What's To Come "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling offered Warner Bros. Discovery a not-so-friendly reminder of what's ahead as production gets underway.

Despite the self-created controversy surrounding best-selling author J.K. Rowling and her views on trans women, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was moving ahead on an original "Harry Potter" scripted series that's set to be a faithful adaptation of the books and sees Rowling executive producing and Warner Bros. Television producing. And at that time, everything sounded perfectly PR great from the author. "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling issued as her statement. And when it came to the controversy and Rowling's social media statements, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, looked to draw a clear line between the books and anything else outside of them. "That's a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated, and not something we're going to get into," he explained. "Our priority is what's on the screen. Obviously, the 'Harry Potter' story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That's our priority — what's on screen."

Except no one ran Bloys' vision of a "perfect production" by Rowling, who wasted very little time taking on her detractors who've begun speaking out about the series. Taking to Twitter to address those who see Rowling's previous comments regarding gender as being anti-trans and plan to boycott the series, Rowling didn't do a whole lot to calm the social media waters – or make Bloys & Warner Bros. Discovery's life any easier. "Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share," Rowling began her tweet. "Activists in my mentions are trying to organize yet another boycott of my work, this time of the 'Harry Potter' TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I've taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne." And it's only been two weeks…

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally. The series stems from Max in association with Brontë Film and TV & Warner Bros. Television. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts are set to executive produce, with David Heyman currently in talks to executive produce.