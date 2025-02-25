Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Key Art: When Grace and Retribution Collide

Here's a look at two hard-hitting key art posters for Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again receive enthusiastic social media praise.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio discuss the power of rare Murdock/Fisk confrontations in the series.

Bernthal's Punisher to get his own "Special Presentation," confirmed by Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum.

Considering the road everyone took to get here, it's amazing seeing what's going down with Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. The first two episodes have received overwhelmingly positive reactions on social media, the second season begins filming next week, and Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, would be getting his own "Special Presentation." But now, it's time to dip back into the PR/marketing wave for a look at two new key art posters that definitely join our very select list of top MCU series key art posters.

In the following featurette, "Characters Reborn," Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, what it feels like returning to characters they made famous while also showing how they've changed over time, and more:

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

