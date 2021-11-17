My Hero Academia Official Live Concert Set for Anime NYC This Friday

My Hero Academia, arguably the most popular superhero manga and anime series in the world, is getting a live concert this Friday at Anime NYC. Funimation, the market leader in bringing anime to the forefront of audiences worldwide, is orchestrating a celebratory event of plus ultra proportions when the music of composer Yuki Hayashi comes to life at Anime NYC with the My Hero Academia Official Live Concert on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in celebration of the theatrical release of My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission on October 29th. Tickets to the movie can be purchased at FunimationFilms.com.

My Hero Academia is an anime series based on the manga series by Kohei Horikoshi. It tells the story of a young boy, Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a universe where superpowers – or "Quirks" – have become commonplace. Izuku dreams of being a hero, but he was born without superpowers. Through the help of friends, family, and heroes, Midoriya is admitted into THE prestigious high school for heroes in training. This is where his journey begins.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission continues the journey of the young heroes-in-training as they try to save the world in a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat addition to this global phenomenon franchise. In My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, when a sinister organization threatens to wipe out all superhuman powers, the fate of the world is on the line. With two hours until the collapse of civilization, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki manage to work as a team, but there's still one problem. Deku's on the run for murder. My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is the third My Hero Academia film and comes on the heels of the launch of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia series currently streaming on Funimation. The previous two My Hero Academia films are My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2020) and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018).

Hit selections of original music by Yuki Hayashi from My Hero Academia will be performed live by a full rock band and symphonic musicians. Scenes from the anime will be displayed in the background of the show for fans to relive their favorite moments. Guests can also expect to see special appearances from talent close to the series, including Yuki Hayashi himself who will be traveling from Japan to welcome fans at the show. If you're an anime fan, you'll know that the soundtracks of anime series are often a big deal with lush orchestral arrangements. This is a chance to attend this kind of concert. The music is often classically-influenced and can be a gateway to appreciating Classical Music.

The concert is co-organized with the Consulate General of Japan in New York as part of Anime NYC, so Anime NYC admission is required to attend. An additional free My Hero Academia Concert ticket is also required and will be available now, first come, first served at: https://purchase.growtix.com/eh/Anime_NYC_2021

The concert is produced by soundtrec and represented by SOHO Live, who have collaborated previously on Capcom Live: The Capcom Official Concert Tour, The Devil Awakens: The Official Devil May Cry Concert, The Rising of the Shield Hero Official Live Concert, and the Video Game Orchestra.

Anime NYC is working closely with the Javits Center, New York City, and New York State to create the safest experience possible for all attendees, exhibitors, talent, and guests. Per the City of New York, everyone 12-years-old or older entering the Javits Center for Anime NYC must show proof of vaccination and everyone must wear face coverings while at Anime NYC. Attendees under 12-years-old will be allowed at Anime NYC as long as they provide a negative PCR or Antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their first day at Anime NYC.

My Hero Academia is now streaming on Funimation.