Daredevil: Born Again Official Trailer: The Devil's Work Is Never Done

Here's the official trailer for Disney+'s Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on March 4th.

With the live-action series set to hit screens beginning March 4th, fans have been waiting to get their hands on the official trailer for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. How faithful would it be to the violent, dramatic vibe that made the Netflix series such a success? How big of a role will Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka, The Punisher) play in the series? Can viewers expect some surprise appearances from other parts of the Marvel/Netflix universe – or at least a ton of easter eggs? On Tuesday night, the word went out on social media that we would start getting some answers on Wednesday, January 15th, at 7 am PT/10 am ET – and they weren't kidding. You can check out the official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again waiting for you above – with some additional insights into the MCU series waiting for you below.

Daredevil: Born Again Overview, Preview & More!

During New York Comic Con (NYCC) in October 2024, Cox and D'Onofrio "crashed a Marvel panel to screen a look at the series and confirm that it would be hitting Disney+ in March 2025. Speaking with Collider, the duo discussed what viewers could expect in terms of tones and themes, an understandable topic considering the Netflix series set a pretty high bar in terms of down-n-dirty action and intrigue.

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way," D'Onofrio shared about the upcoming series. "We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+." In fact, Cox confirmed that his Matt Murdoch was going to get a chance at having a "potty mouth" – at least once. "I got an F-bomb in there for the first time ever… It was shocking to me," Cox shared – and he might be right if you look at it in terms of series produced by Marvel Studios/Television and not the Netflix shows that were brought over into the MCU timeline.

In terms of where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page – Cox noted, "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm." In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

