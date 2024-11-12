Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Previewed in New Disney+/Hulu 2025 Trailer

A new Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" trailer spotlights the upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

Heading into this past weekend's D23 Brasil fan expo event, we already had a ton of intel drop on what Marvel Studios (in this case, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) has planned for the remainder of this year and beyond. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. And then there's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, hitting screens on March 4th – and one of the shows getting the spotlight in a new "Coming in 2025" trailer from Disney+/Hulu that dropped earlier today. Here are a few screencaps of what you can expect, but the real action is going down in the video below (including during the opening and closing segments).

The previously-released Marvel Studios trailer included some amazingly intense looks at Matt (Cox) and Fisk (D'Onofrio) having a meeting of the minds, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, some folks from the comics side of things which you should definitely recognize, and a whole lot of action and intrigue.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio, and Bernthal, the streaming series also stars Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, and episodes are directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord and Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

