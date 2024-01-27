Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, disney plus, netflix

Daredevil: Born Again Reuniting Netflix's "Nelson and Murdock" Trio

Seems safe to say that the "Nelson and Murdock" Daredevil trio of Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are being "Born Again."

Th signs were there well before Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again officially announced a major creative course correction for the series in October 2023. The MCU was going to start playing nice with Netflix's Marvel shows. Cox's Daredevil and D'Onofrio's Kingpin had already popped up in the MCU several times prior to the series being announced – with Echo integrating Kingpin's Netflix backstory into his continuing story in the streaming series. But "Born Again" has been driving the point home – bringing in Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) as showrunner, the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) to helm the remainder of the season, and Philip Silvera (Netflix's Daredevil) will serve as stunt coordinator and second unit director.

And then there's the casting side, where Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) was confirmed to be returning as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. But the bigger question – would the show's core trio be reuniting? The rumblings began to grow that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson would be reprising their roles as Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson, respectively, as the series inched closer to resuming filming. Guess what happened this week? Filming resumed – and only a day after folks grabbed photographs of a sign reading "Nelson Murdock Page: Attorneys at Law" where filming was set to go down, a lot of folks were able to grab video of Cox, Woll, and Henson filming together as the attorneys appeared to be enjoying their time together.

Daredevil: Echo Post-Credits Scene Gives New Meaning to "Born Again"?

Without giving away too much, the final showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin finds Maya using the powers of her Choctaw ancestors to venture into Kingpin's mind to rid him of the pain & rage that's fueled him for so long. Okay, got that? Good… because that leads us to the mid-credits scene. Making a getaway to greener pastures on his private jet, a news report about the New York City mayoral race catches his attention. While the reporter discusses how the city is looking for someone who will fight for them, we see a look on Kingpin's face that says that he believes he could be the answer to NYC's problems. For those of you who are comics fans, you know that Fisk has already recently gone down that route post-"Secret Empire" in a storyline that saw Matt Murdock as deputy mayor and Luke Cage running for office (yeah, there was a lot going on).

But why is this situation so different? Because we don't know which Wilson Fisk wants to be mayor heading into Daredevil: Born Again. We knew what Kingpin we were dealing with pre-Echo, so it would be easy to write this off as just a mad power grab on Kingpin's part. But if all of that pain and rage is now gone, who are we dealing with now? Because "Born Again" takes on a totally different meaning if we're dealing with Fisk legitimately believing he can do right by NYC – that he can be his savior. Throw into that mix the possibility that what Maya did may not stick – maybe Fisk's pain and rage are just too great to stay gone forever. And now that we're thinking about it, having Matt Murdock not believing that Fisk has changed and continuing to target him could also be an interesting way to push Fisk back to his old, big-bad ways.

