Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shin Megami Tensei, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Releases Deeper Story Trailer

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has a brand new trailer out today, as Atlus dives deeper into the game's main storyline.

Article Summary Atlus releases "An Ideal World," a new story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Explore post-apocalyptic Tokyo's fate in a dramatic narrative since the last game.

Meet new allies and experience the refined turn-based combat ahead of June 14 launch.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers a new Canon of Vengeance with expanded gameplay.

Atlus continue their march to the release fo Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance this Summer with another new trailer, this time delving deeper into the story. Being called "An Ideal World," this trailer explores more of a post-apocalyptic Tokyo and what's become of the place after the events of the previous game. We get a little more info on the new storyline, a preview of the many connections you'll have with new allies, and more demonstrations of turn-based combat. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on June 14.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and the two of them unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Demons attack humans and seek to create a world of chaos.​ Bethel, an organization that seeks to protect God's order. ​Caught up in the conflict between the two, while exploring Da'at, ​the protagonist meets and starts traveling with Yoko Hiromine.​ Using magic, Yoko and the main character stand together on the front line.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!