Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Releases Deeper Story Trailer
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has a brand new trailer out today, as Atlus dives deeper into the game's main storyline.
Atlus continue their march to the release fo Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance this Summer with another new trailer, this time delving deeper into the story. Being called "An Ideal World," this trailer explores more of a post-apocalyptic Tokyo and what's become of the place after the events of the previous game. We get a little more info on the new storyline, a preview of the many connections you'll have with new allies, and more demonstrations of turn-based combat. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on June 14.
When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.