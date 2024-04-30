Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Chris Hemsworth On Not "Sticking The Landing" On Love And Thunder

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth explained how he believes he "didn't stick the landing" with his Thor: Love and Thunder performance.

Article Summary Chris Hemsworth reflects on not nailing his role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth candidly discusses his feeling of being replaceable early on in MCU.

Despite critical roles in Ragnarok and Avengers, Love and Thunder fell flat.

He looks to new horizons with his upcoming role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

We're seeing another version of Chris Hemsworth when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is released. However, Hemsworth is still very much known for the many times he has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth was primarily considered an unknown at the time of his casting, something even controversial to some, but now we can hardly think of anyone else playing Thor. The first film in phase one was the first big "risk" in terms of genre and tone as it was completely different from the two successful Iron Man films and The Incredible Hulk, a character people had some knowledge of even if they didn't know much about comics. The movie did well, but the quality of Thor's solo films hasn't been consistent, not by a long shot, even if he is one of the better parts of the team-up films. If we, as fans, are aware of that, then Hemsworth was more than aware of it.

Chris Hemsworth On Not Sticking The Ending With Love And Thunder

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, which talked about Hemsworth's career as a whole and Furiosa, they, of course, touched on the Thor films and all of the appearances in the MCU. Hemsworth explained that he wasn't happy with how the character was handled heading into phase three.

"Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team," he says. "I would read everyone else's lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They're having more fun. What's my character doing? It was always about, 'You've got the wig on. You've got the muscles. You've got the costume. Where's the lighting?' Yeah, I'm part of this big thing, but I'm probably pretty replaceable."

That changed with Thor: Ragnarok, which was very received, and the character had a significant part to play in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While some people weren't thrilled with the fat suit and the jokes about weight in Endgame, everyone really enjoyed how they used Thor in those films. However, things didn't go as well for the fourth Thor film. Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't well received by critics or fans and didn't exactly catch the box office on fire. Even though he was not the screenwriter or the director, Hemsworth holds himself responsible for the movie underperforming, saying, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing."

While Hemsworth would have more power heading into that film, he was not the one who was supposed to have control over those aspects of the film. Director Taika Waititi is the one who is solely responsible for keeping the movie in line, and the script was also in Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's hands, not Hemsworth's. It shows how seriously he takes all of this and considers it a personal failure that the film didn't do well. Still, with so many moving parts, and even with an executive producer credit, plenty of people could and should have stepped in if things were getting out of hand. It sounds like the experience didn't sour him the character or Marvel entirely, but it also sounds like he'd like to explore other genres and roles, like in Furiosa next month.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!