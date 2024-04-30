Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: RapidEyeMovers, Wolf & Wood

C-Smash VRS Adds Time Attack Mode In Next Update

C-Smash VRS will be getting a new update tomorrow as players will soon have the Time Attack Mode, among other new upgrades.

VR developer Wolf & Wood and publisher RapidEyeMovers have unveiled new details for the next update to C-Smash VRS, set to be released on May 1. Players will have a chance to take on a brand new challenge in the form of Time Attack Mode, as the name basically says it all as you'll have a limited amount of time to clear all of the hitboxes in a short amount of time in order rack up the highest score. We have more details about the update for you below, along with a brand new trailer for you to check out above that shows all of this in action.

C-Smash VRS – Time Attack Update

Time Attack mode is a free update featuring a Ken Ishii remix of Starstorm. Worldwide leaderboards, plus a Top 10 leaderboard that changes each month!

New Features

Time Attack Mode: Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard.

Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard. Leaderboard Enhancement: Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard.

Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard. Feature Shortcut: Access new features and find online matches quickly with the new button on the main menu.

Gameplay Improvements

Practice Mode: Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu.

Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu. Teleport Movement Update: The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball's trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit.

The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball's trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit. Pause Time Setting (Single Player): Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes.

Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes. Reduced Movement Option (Single Player): A new reduced movement setting, applying a higher "pull" strength to the ball for those who prefer a stationary playstyle.

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Updates

Various minor bugs resolved.

Quality of life improvements.

