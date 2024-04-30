Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: RapidEyeMovers, Wolf & Wood
C-Smash VRS Adds Time Attack Mode In Next Update
C-Smash VRS will be getting a new update tomorrow as players will soon have the Time Attack Mode, among other new upgrades.
Article Summary
- C-Smash VRS update introduces Time Attack Mode with monthly leaderboards.
- New feature shortcut added for quick access to online matches and updates.
- Teleport Movement Update predicts ball trajectory for optimal hits in VRS.
- Practice Mode, improved pause time, and reduced movement options enhance gameplay.
VR developer Wolf & Wood and publisher RapidEyeMovers have unveiled new details for the next update to C-Smash VRS, set to be released on May 1. Players will have a chance to take on a brand new challenge in the form of Time Attack Mode, as the name basically says it all as you'll have a limited amount of time to clear all of the hitboxes in a short amount of time in order rack up the highest score. We have more details about the update for you below, along with a brand new trailer for you to check out above that shows all of this in action.
C-Smash VRS – Time Attack Update
Time Attack mode is a free update featuring a Ken Ishii remix of Starstorm. Worldwide leaderboards, plus a Top 10 leaderboard that changes each month!
New Features
- Time Attack Mode: Smash the most blocks within the time limit and take your place in the monthly leaderboard.
- Leaderboard Enhancement: Now easily view the top 10 entries and filter to see your own position by selecting any leaderboard.
- Feature Shortcut: Access new features and find online matches quickly with the new button on the main menu.
Gameplay Improvements
- Practice Mode: Hone your skills with the endless practice mode, accessible from the single-player menu.
- Teleport Movement Update: The teleport movement setting will now predict the ball's trajectory and will move you into an optimal position for a clean hit.
- Pause Time Setting (Single Player): Never miss the action with the new pause time setting for teleport movement, ensuring seamless repositioning in single-player modes.
- Reduced Movement Option (Single Player): A new reduced movement setting, applying a higher "pull" strength to the ball for those who prefer a stationary playstyle.
Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Updates
- Various minor bugs resolved.
- Quality of life improvements.