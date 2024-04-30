Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe draft, WWE Raw

Greatest WWE Raw Ever Proves WWE's Dominance Over AEW

The Chadster SHOOTS HARD on the mind-blowing WWE Raw that BURIED AEW! 😎 Tony Khan in SHAMBLES as WWE's superior booking and draft picks DOMINATE! 🏆💪

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 WWE Raw last night was the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, maybe even the greatest episode of television in the history of the world! 🌎🌍🌏 Tony Khan seriously needs to just admit that WWE is better than AEW in every possible way and give up this ridiculous charade of trying to compete. 😡😤

It was the second night of the WWE Draft, and The Chadster has to call out Tony Khan for his pathetic attempt to overshadow it with his antics at the NFL Draft. 🏈 The Chadster means, really? Calling WWE the "Harvey Weinstein of wrestling"? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒💔 Tony Khan wouldn't understand a single thing about running a wrestling promotion the right way if it hit him upside the head with a steel chair! 💺💥

Speaking of steel chairs, let's talk about this amazing WWE Raw. It started off with an electric ⚡ confrontation between Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax. The tension was thicker than the neck of that guy Gary The Chadster's wife is always texting (don't tell Keighleyanne The Chadster said that! 🙊). Then we had Xavier Woods vs Gunther in a match that made The Chadster feel things he hasn't felt since Tony Khan RUINED HIS LIFE. 😫 Woods put up a valiant effort, but Gunther made him tap like the midcarder he is. Take notes, Tony! 📝 That's how you book a dominant champion!

Next up, Bronson Reed took on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title. Reed may be an up-and-comer, but Zayn is a master of in-ring storytelling, the likes of which Tony Khan could never even dream of. 🙄 Chad Gable's run-in just added to the drama in a way that was definitely not a cheap DQ cop-out. No sir! 🙅‍♂️

The Chadster needs to take a moment to praise the amazing promos from Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. 🎤🔥 McIntyre calling out the hypocrisy of the draft? Punk ripping into McIntyre's Twitter game? That's the kind of juicy, personal drama The Chadster lives for! None of that "subtle storytelling" or "long-term booking" nonsense AEW apologists are always bleating about. 🐑

Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri tore it up in the women's division, proving once again that WWE is the premier destination for female wrestling and definitely not the place where women are treated as an afterthought. 💁‍♀️ And Liv Morgan showed that plucky underdog babyface spirit in her win over Nia Jax, even with the distractions from Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Take that, Tony Khan! 😝

The tag team scene was 🔥🔥🔥 with WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth defending against Alpha Academy. The Chadster loves him some R-Truth, a true legend who would never literally stab Triple H in the back by leaving for AEW. And in the main event, Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade triumphed over Judgment Day, with JD McDonagh costing his own team the match. Storytelling, folks! 📖 It's not that hard!

The Chadster could go on and on about every amazing moment, but he thinks he's made his point. 💪 This episode of WWE Raw was a love letter to wrestling done right, and a giant middle finger 🖕 to Tony Khan's vision of "entertaining" sports entertainment. The Chadster just hopes that one day, Tony will wake up and realize that he's been living in Triple H's shadow all along. 😴💭

And don't even get The Chadster started on the draft picks! WWE Raw snagging Imperium, Damage CTRL, CM Punk, Braun Strowman, the LWO, Drew McIntyre, Judgment Day, lja Dragunov, New Day, Lyra Valkyria, Final Testament, and Bronson Reed? 😲 And SmackDown securing Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens, The Pride, Tiffany Stratton, Legado del Fantasma, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Pretty Deadly, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, DIY, and Blair Davenport? 🤯 Both shows are absolutely STACKED and ready to dominate anything AEW could even think to put out. It's laughable, really. 😂🤣

In conclusion, this episode of WWE Raw was a triumph of epic proportions, and anyone who disagrees is clearly brainwashed by Tony Khan's hateful agenda against The Chadster and the wrestling business he holds so dear. 😤 So to all the AEW fanboys out there, enjoy your cheap pops and spot fests while you can. 💀 The Chadster will be over here basking in the glory of true wrestling artistry, brought to you by the one and only WWE. 😎🤴👑

Auughh man! The Chadster can't wait to pop open a White Claw 🥂, crank some Smash Mouth 🎶, and go cruising in his Mazda Miata 🚗 to celebrate this momentous occasion in wrestling history. 🎉 Keighleyanne, if you're reading this, please don't text Gary while The Chadster is out! 📵 😡 Dang you, Tony Khan! 👊😠

