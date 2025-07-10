Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Wraps Filming; Showrunner Thanks Team

Showrunner Dario Scardapane announced that filming has wrapped on Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Earlier this year, Showrunner Dario Scardapane dropped the word that the second season of Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again would be hitting screens in March 2026. Since that time, the showrunner, Cox, D'Onofrio, and more have done a great job of keeping folks in the loop regarding how production was going. Taking to social media overnight, Scardapane shared the news that fans had been waiting to hear (before they start obsessing about a trailer release and a premiere date). That's right, filming on the second season has officially wrapped, with the showrunner taking to social media to thank a lot of people.

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post from earlier this year, signaling that the wait for the second season wouldn't be nearly as long as fans expected. And let's not forget that we have Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones for the second season:

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

