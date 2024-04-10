Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, TV | Tagged: charlie cox, daredevil, daredevil: born again, Deborah Ann Woll, disney, netflix

Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll Honors OG Netflix Series Anniversary

Daredevil: Born Again's Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) took to social media to honor the nine-year anniversary of the original Netflix series.

Article Summary Deborah Ann Woll celebrates nine years of Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix.

Original cast rejoins for the Disney+ reboot Daredevil: Born Again, set for 2025.

Daredevil's integration into the MCU includes appearances in Spider-Man and She-Hulk.

Woll jumped the gun a little early on the anniversary - with it actually being April 10th.

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Marvel Studios and Netflix brokered the deal that brought a more adult and violent flair to their superheroes, starting with Daredevil, created by Drew Goddard. The streaming series' success led to five spinoffs, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders. Even as the rights reverted back to Marvel for Disney+ and Dario Scardapane took on showrunning duties for Born Again, the new cast members and original premise were scrapped in favor of the original Netflix series cast as only Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) were originally retained for the reboot. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Matt's law firm partners Karen Page and Foggy Nelson on the Netflix series that ran for three seasons from 2015-2018, weren't part of the Born Again cast but joined since. Woll took to Twitter to commemorate the original Goddard series based on the Stan Lee and Bill Everett comic.

Deborah Ann Woll Marks Ninth Anniversary of Netflix Daredevil

"9 years ago today! Daredevil Season 1 premiered on Netflix! ❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has supported this show over the last 9 years!! 🎈🎉" Woll wrote on social media with her character poster before correcting herself in a later post, "Sorry. 2 Days! April 10th! Whoops! 😘"

In addition to Woll and Henson's returns, Wilson Bethel will reprise his role as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye, the originally featured villain of Daredevil season three, along with Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. His incarnation made his debut in season two before spawning his spinoff. Sandrine Holt was originally slated to play Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, the wife of Wilson Fisk for Born Again, before original Netflix actress Ayelet Zurer returned to reclaim the role.

What's unusual is that the Defenders share space with the MCU's Earth-616 acknowledging MCU events like the Blip, but the action's largely enclosed to New York. As the Netflix Marvel shows made their way to Disney+, Cox was integrated back into the fold with his cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and subsequently in Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and his cameo in the Hawkeye spinoff, Echo. D'Onofrio made his return in Hawkeye and played a more substantive role in Echo. Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

9 years ago today! Daredevil Season 1 premiered on Netflix! ❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has supported this show over the last 9 years!! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/4Kv9pPDjbc — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) April 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!